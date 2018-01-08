Union Budget 2018 won't be populist: NITI Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar

Vice Chairman on Monday said the 2018-19 would not be a populist budget, contrary to what many believe.

This is the last full-year of the Narendra Modi-led (NDA) and certain sections of the media have been rife with reports about how the would be used to seek votes. Kumar, however, opines that the will mainly focus on improving the welfare of common man.

"I can say this with a great deal of confidence. The distinguishing feature of this and also that of the prime minister is that they have never allowed any exercise to be a populist one," Kumar said, while talking exclusively to ANI.

"The Modi doesn't present for seeking votes like others and that is what you should expect this time. I hope and suppose that the will focus on sectors which will improve the welfare levels of our population," he added.

Kumar also believes that the will primarily focus on basic healthcare facilities, primary education, agriculture, infrastructure, and to expand the productive capacity of the economy; taking it to a higher growth trajectory.

Ahead of the budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a meeting with 30 top economists of the country on January 10.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley; CEO, NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant; Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, Rajiv Kumar; chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, Bibek Debroy, and other members of the Economic Advisory Council will also be present.

Kumar also disclosed the agenda of the meeting to ANI.

He said that the meeting was a traditional practice since the formation of the

"We want to gather the views of as many people as we can. Views and suggestions for making this as relevant and as influential for the economic activity of the country," Kumar concluded.

The Session of the Parliament is scheduled to be held from January 29 to February 9, while the second session will be held from March 5 to April 6.

The will be presented on February 1.