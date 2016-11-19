Company - People
-
March 31, 2017, Friday
Return of Captain Gopinath: Deccan Charters set to enter regional routes
Gopinath said some of the country's 900 airstrips provided very good opportunity for making money
-
February 03, 2017, Friday
ITC's Deveshwar, the reinventor of a multinational
Under Deveshwar, ITC's revenues have grown ten-fold to Rs 51,582 cr, PBT 33 times to Rs 14,958 cr
-
January 27, 2017, Friday
Jyoti Bansal: Indian American entrepreneur & founder of AppDynamics
Bansal was rejected by more than 20 Silicon Valley VC firms before he raised his first $5 million
-
January 24, 2017, Tuesday
Kingfisher tycoon Vijay Mallya charged in loan default case: CBI
Mallya moved to Britain after being pursued in courts by banks seeking to recover about $1.4 billion
-
January 24, 2017, Tuesday
Wipro vice-chairman T K Kurien to retire on Jan 31
T K has been an integral part of the organisation's leadership for years, says Azim Premji
-
January 17, 2017, Tuesday
Chandra tells students to pursue social entrepreneurship
Chandrasekaran inaugurated FC Kohli Research Block, part of Kohli Center on Intelligent Systems
-
January 15, 2017, Sunday
How Mohanur's 'Chandru' ran to success
Not academically brilliant, not one to give up either, say friends and family about N Chandrasekaran
-
January 13, 2017, Friday
Tata's best-performing CEO N Chandrasekaran gets the crown
Even for a seasoned runner like him, the most important race would be the one he would start on Feb 21
-
December 29, 2016, Thursday
Newsmaker of the year: Nusli Wadia
Earlier, Wadia has helped Ratan Tata in ousting the old guard from key Tata companies
-
December 27, 2016, Tuesday
Newsmakers of the Year: Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO, Paytm
Sharma's popularity soared like never before, so did the criticisms
-
December 26, 2016, Monday
Tough year for India's super-rich; Shanghvi, Premji lose the most
L N Mittal storms back to the global billionaire club
-
December 24, 2016, Saturday
Ex-IPL chairman booked, liquor party busted in dry Gujarat
Police found 116 bottles of beer and 103 of other liquor, priced at Rs 1,28,950
-
December 16, 2016, Friday
Lunch with BS: Jacqueline Novogratz
Founder & CEO of Acumen tells Niraj Bhatt it is possible to create sustainable businesses that serve the poor
-
December 15, 2016, Thursday
Turnaround tycoon to faltering industrialist
Once the toast of Kolkata, Pawan Ruia was arrested last week for cheating and criminal breach of trust
-
December 12, 2016, Monday
Pawan Ruia's fall from favour
A state police team recently arrested the Ruia group chairman in connection with a complaint of theft lodged by the railways last ...
-
December 02, 2016, Friday
Lunch with BS: Ananth Narayanan
Narayanan speaks to Alokananda Chakraborty about the online fashion portal's shift in strategy and why the number three is ...
-
December 01, 2016, Thursday
BoB appoints Manoj Piplani as MD of Bobcards
Piplani, has previously worked with Barclays Bank in London as Managing Director of UK Cards
-
November 25, 2016, Friday
Lunch with BS: Suresh Narayanan
Over a simple Indian lunch, Narayanan shares tips on crisis management with Arnab Dutta and Alokananda Chakraborty
-
November 22, 2016, Tuesday
Former Icra chairman Pranab Kumar Choudhary dies at 68
It was during his days at IFCI, that he was asked to set up the rating agency, with a seed capital of Rs 3.5 crore
-
November 19, 2016, Saturday
Amfi CEO Rajendran to exit 2 years before his contract ends
Rajendran has been appointed the managing director of Catholic Syrian Bank