AI Impact Summit: AI to be integral to Airtel business, says Sunil Mittal

Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Mittal said artificial intelligence (AI) will become an integral part of Airtel's business and operations, even as he emphasised India's abilities in frugal innovation using AI. Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in conversation with Shantanu Narayen, CEO of Adobe Systems, in a fireside chat, he noted that AI will not only be used for healthcare, education, deep research, and medical sciences, but also to ensure the security of the country's citizens.

"To secure our citizens, I think that will be our focus, and AI will be used immensely in that area. Of course, we can also talk about healthcare, education, deep research, and medical sciences. I think all those areas will flourish on the back of this. From our company’s standpoint, AI is becoming a really integral part of how we operate, serve our customers, build our networks, and manage our networks," he said.

Airtel recently tied up with Adobe to offer its suite of AI tools and services to Airtel customers free of charge for a year.

"A couple of implications stand out for me. First, given the number of people who will use AI in India, it may be greater than anywhere else in the world in the coming years. The leadership India can play, not just in what these models mean, but in how we think about data, privacy, security, and trust, is significant," Narayen said.

ALSO READ: How two engineers built Sarvam AI from an idea to a summit showcase Talking about content authenticity and the need to differentiate real and AI-generated content, Narayen said there was an urgent requirement for the identification of every piece of information, reiterating the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who raised the issue of watermarking AI content.

Mittal pointed to discussions on open standards and keeping AI open to the world to democratise it, rather than keeping it in the hands of a few. "Many people have strong views on this. Countries like India and several European leaders assembled here today seem to have a clear message: engage with each other, create open standards, and make AI available to all for the benefit of humanity."

In response to a question from Mittal on friction emerging where some leading AI developers and companies keep AI more controlled, Narayen said there will inevitably be a tension between commercial enterprises that want to keep information proprietary and the broader goal of doing good for humanity.

ALSO READ: PM Modi outlines India's 'MANAV' vision at AI Impact Summit: What it means "The Prime Minister was correct in reflecting that this will be an ongoing challenge. I can speak for Adobe. One thing we have always done is adopt open standards. The reason PDF became so widely adopted is that it was an open standard. But this will require companies and enterprises to think differently and recognise what their sustainable advantage really is. Over time, I do not believe that advantage will lie only in the model itself. It will lie in the use cases and what people build with that model," he said, adding that India was better positioned than most other countries.

Mittal said that India's Moon mission was a classic example of India’s frugal power of innovation. "Look at the Moon mission. India did it at $74 million, while the US did it at $92 billion. India achieved a perfect landing on the more difficult side of the Moon," he said, raising the question of how US companies and large conglomerates can be persuaded to use India not only as a market of millions of users, but also as a place to learn from frugal innovation.