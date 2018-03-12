-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Singer Aditya Narayan rams his Mercedes into auto; to be arrested soon
Versova police registered a complaint against the actor-singer under sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
SG balls may be used for ODIs, T20s; umpiring under scanner
The BCCI used SG white for the Mushtaq Ali T20 and Vijay Hazare Trophy this season on experimental basis
March 12, 2018, Monday
Govt enhances surveillance along China, Pak borders amid growing threats
A holistic review of our infrastructural development and military modernisation programme has been undertaken, Nirmala Sitharaman ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
SIT to conduct narco test on Gauri Lankesh murder accused KT Naveen Kumar
Naveen was caught by the crime wing of the state police's central crime branch on February 18
March 12, 2018, Monday
Maharashtra farmers call off protest; Fadnavis bows to pressure: Highlights
The protesters, joined by tribals, had halted at the KJ Somaiya Ground before marching towards Azad Maidan on Monday morning
March 12, 2018, Monday
India vs Sri Lanka 4th T20I: Thakur-led Indian bowlers restrict SL to 152/9
India vs Sri Lanka 4th T20I match was reduced to 19-overs-a-side affair after over an hour was lost due to rain
March 12, 2018, Monday
Kohli to strike cricket's biggest ad deal, win WC by 2025: Astrologer
Among cricketers who have taken this astrologer's advice are Ganguly, Murali Karthik, S Sreesanth, Zaheer Khan, Gautam Gambhir ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Karti Chidambaram sent to 13-day custody; seeks Delhi HC's help; highlights
Even as it gave an interim relief to Karti Chidambaram, the Delhi High Court extended until March 22 the judicial custody of his ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
Four helicopters of the Indian Air Force and their 10 commandos are involved in the rescue operation in Kurangani forest fire
March 12, 2018, Monday
Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
Gandhi in his tweet about "other law firms" was referring to the searches carried out by the CBI at the Mumbai offices of Cyril ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Defence Minsiter Nirmala Sitharaman to visit China in late April
The Defence Ministry had last week denied that the Minister was going to visit China
March 12, 2018, Monday
Assam-Mizoram border dispute: Rajnath Singh's intervention sought
The Mizoram chief minister in the letter described the alleged firing by the Assam Police on Mizo youths as 'unfortunate and ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Paytm is Umpire partner, 34 Star India brands to sponsor IPL broadcast
Mobile wallet brand is also Title Sponsor of India Cricket; Vivo, Coca Cola and Jio sign on as co-presenting sponsors
March 12, 2018, Monday
After two-Test ban, Rabada vows to change wicket celebration style
Rabada said he would need to avoid getting into close proximity with opponents
March 12, 2018, Monday
Aadhaar: UIDAI dismisses security breach claims as irresponsible
UIDAI said Aadhaar was like any other identity document and therefore, never to be treated as a confidential document
March 12, 2018, Monday
2009 Mangalore pub attack: Sri Ram Sene chief, several others acquitted
The incident had generated national outrage after the video clip of the attack went viral
March 12, 2018, Monday
Pakistan's ISI raids Indian diplomats in Islamabad, power supply cut
India and Pakistan have accused each other of stalking, harassing and intimidating their diplomats in Islamabad and New Delhi, ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Maharashtra farmers call off protest after Fadnavis bows to their demands
Govt agrees to waive loans, issue ration cards to tillers in tribal areas
March 12, 2018, Monday
CBI questions Ravi Gupta, ex-CFO of Nirav Modi's company Firestar Diamond
The agency is grilling him to know how the loans were granted and how the diversion of funds happened besides the involvement of ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Man hacks his way to Rs 91-mn spending on SBI credit card with Rs 13k limit
It came to the notice that balance in prepaid card system has been altered fraudulently for authorisation of three foreign travel ...
