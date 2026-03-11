IRCTC may temporarily halt cooked meals on trains amid LPG supply crunch

As India struggles to secure liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplies , the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) may temporarily halt cooked meal services on trains and offer refunds to passengers who have already booked meals, the Times of India reported.

The report further quoted railway officials as saying that the LPG supply disruption has started to affect the IRCTC base kitchens where the meals are prepared before being loaded on the trains.

IRCTC has also asked its catering units at railway stations in its western zone to use alternative equipment such as microwaves and induction plates, and keep stocks of ready-to-eat food items for passengers, PTI reported. "You must switch over to alternate cooking modes such as microwaves and induction, to offset any potential shortage in LPG supplies," an IRCTC advisory dated March 10 said.

How many meals does IRCTC serve daily across India?

IRCTC serves around 1.7 million meals daily across its nationwide network. Of this, the western zone accounts for nearly 20 per cent, the Times of India reported.

Why has LPG supply disruption affected catering services?

The advisory comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions across West Asia, which has affected the movement of LPG shipments. The supply shortage has also created difficulties for restaurants and businesses that rely on LPG across India, raising concerns among consumers in several parts of the country.

At the centre of the disruption is the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway between Iran and Oman that serves as a key route for global oil and gas trade. Shipping through the passage has been severely disrupted amid escalating strikes by the United States and Israel and retaliatory actions by Iran.

What steps has the government taken to stabilise LPG supplies?

To address the shortage concerns, the Centre has invoked the Essential Commodities Act, directing refineries to increase LPG production for domestic and essential non-domestic use. The oil marketing companies (OMCs) have also extended the period for making fresh LPG cylinder bookings from the last delivery to 25 days, up from 21 days, to prevent hoarding.