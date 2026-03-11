Cabinet likely to approve Indian Statistical Institute Bill 2026

The Union Cabinet is likely to approve Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2026, which provides for incorporation of Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) as a body corporate and a framework for its effective governance, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

The draft Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2026 aims at enhancing ISI's autonomy and accountability, stated Minister of State for Statistics and Programme Implementation Rao Inderjit Singh in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

"The process of Cabinet approval has been initiated. The matter is under consideration in accordance with the prescribed procedure," Singh said.

The pre-legislative consultation, including inter-ministerial consultation, on the draft ISI Bill has concluded. Legal vetting of the draft has also been completed, he added.

The bill provides more robust and contemporary governance framework which will enable ISI to emerge as a globally recognised centre of excellence in statistical and allied disciplines, he stated. As per the draft bill, the Board of Governors of ISI will be an empowered body comprising 11 members.

There would be only one government nominee on the board, five external experts (including Chairperson) and five internal members of the institute including two members of the Academic Council.

This would provide academic and governance autonomy to the institute, the minister stated.

The bill provides for recognition of the centres of the institute and grant them a degree of autonomy.

The centres of the institute will be given adequate financial, administrative and academic powers, so as to enable them attain autonomy in their decision making and functioning through their respective Management Councils, he stated.

Collectively, the provisions in the bill will strengthen the academic autonomy, the minister stated.

The bill introduces and streamlines the channels of accountability at various levels. It provides provisions for review and inquiry by the visitor, review of medium-term and long-term plan by the Board, and submission of annual performance report and annual financial report by the director.

By aligning ISI with the legal and governance framework of other peer Institutions of National Importance, the ISI Bill 2026 intends to enhance institutional autonomy and accountability and also strengthen its capacity to deliver world-class education, research, and policy support, he said.