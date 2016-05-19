Kerala Assembly Elections 2016
June 06, 2016, Monday
Congress to form zonal fact finding committees on Kerala poll debacle
KPCC President V M Sudheeran said that several complaints had been received from various quarters on the party's poor performance
May 27, 2016, Friday
State Assembly polls: Income, assets and criminal records of ministers
Kerala's ministers had least average assets and the state also had least number of crorepati ministers
May 21, 2016, Saturday
Vijayan meets V S to cool tempers
Pinarayi Vijayan meets VS in a bid for peace, swearing-in ceremony would be held at the Central stadium on May 25 at 5 pm
May 21, 2016, Saturday
Will continue as 'sentinel' of people of Kerala: V S Achuthanandan
Achuthanandan's remarks come a day after the party unanimously nominated Pinarayi Vijayan over him for the chief minister's post
May 21, 2016, Saturday
Pinarayi Vijayan to be sworn in as Kerala CM on May 25
Discussions have also begun on finalising ministers in the party, said Vijayan
May 21, 2016, Saturday
Pinarayi Vijayan to be Kerala chief minister
Sonowal to take oath in Assam on Sunday, Mamata in West Bengal on May 27
May 20, 2016, Friday
Left, BJP workers clash in Kannur; prohibitory orders clamped
30 injured people have been hospitalised
May 20, 2016, Friday
Oomen Chandy steps down as Kerala CM
Chandy handed over his resignation to Kerala Governor P Sathasivam
May 20, 2016, Friday
Kerala polls: Left is still right in this old bastion
The BJP has clocked in second in seven seats, making it clear Kerala could now witness three-cornered contests
May 20, 2016, Friday
Left slide continues despite better show in Kerala
Even in Kerala, where the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is heading for a majority, what is shocking is the erosion in vote share of ...
May 20, 2016, Friday
Assembly Elections 2016: 5 stars who made a difference
A look at key faces who helped their parties cross the finish line
May 20, 2016, Friday
Who got Assembly elections exit polls right this time?
Results' trends suggest that the pollsters have again failed to predict the outcome of Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, ...
May 19, 2016, Thursday
Rajagopal scripts history, BJP makes a debut in Kerala
He wrested Nemom from sitting MLA and vibrant CPI(M)-LDF leader V Sivankutty defeating him by 8,671 votes
May 19, 2016, Thursday
Kerala CM will be decided on Friday: Prakash Karat
The Left Democratic Front led by the CPI (M) is set to win 91 of the 140 seats in the state assembly
May 19, 2016, Thursday
Oomen Chandy goes down battling graft charges against his govt
The Chandy government had faced the elections under a cloud of charges from bar bribery case to solar scam
May 19, 2016, Thursday
Will work harder till we win the confidence of people: Rahul Gandhi
Election trends suggest that Congress has lost in Kerala and Assam and has failed to make a dent in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu ...
May 19, 2016, Thursday
Kerala Assembly polls: LDF surges ahead, leading in 88 constituencies
Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has also established a clear lead
May 19, 2016, Thursday
Early trends: NDA opens account in Kerala with lead in Kottayam
Exits polls have predicted an edge for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam, while an outright win for incumbent Mamata ...
May 19, 2016, Thursday
Kerala Assembly polls: Left forges ahead
According to Election officials, candidates from the Left Democratic Front (LDF) had forged ahead in 53 constituencies
May 19, 2016, Thursday
Kerala Assembly polls: Counting of votes begins
The two-month long campaign saw the ruling Congress-led UDF and CPI(M) headed LDF engaging in a fierce battle