  • Duvvuri Subbarao with P Chidambaram

    July 16, 2016, Saturday

    Subbarao vs UPA: The governor in his labyrinth

    Duvvuri Subbarao recounts how his tensions with P Chidambaram and Pranab Mukherjee, then finance ministers, over monetary policy ...

  • Book Extract: Edge-based customisation

    January 11, 2016, Monday

    Brands can overcome the challenge of commoditisation through custom-made products. They can command a premium in the process

  • Book Extract: No conflict

    December 14, 2015, Monday

    Companies need to recognise that adding value to employees and generating value as an organisation are not competing activities

  • Book Extract: A connected culture

    November 09, 2015, Monday

    Ford Motor's former CEO Allan Mulally wanted leaders to openly share the obstacles they faced

  • Book Extract: Learn to say sorry

    September 21, 2015, Monday

    When you need to say sorry for a misstep, you need someone who thinks like an owner and loves the customer

  • Gillette

    August 24, 2015, Monday

    Book Extract: Integration is never easy

    P&G realised early on that for the merger with Gillette to succeed it needed to keep the Gillette employee turnover rate at a ...

  • July 27, 2015, Monday

    Book Extract: The power of inclusiveness

    Talk to the people. Be open, honest and frank. One of the worst sins you can commit as a leader, is to surprise the organisation ...

  • July 06, 2015, Monday

    Book Extract: Increasing cross-cultural awareness

    Small gestures such as knowing how to greet or pronouncing names correctly can make a huge difference while managing today's ...

  • June 15, 2015, Monday

    Book Extract: Knowledge organisation: Getting the DNA right

    Creating a culture where knowledge is at the heart of everything requires intelligent selection, leadership commitment and ...

  • May 11, 2015, Monday

    Book Extract: Alignment of thinking

    Challenging the boss, challenging the system and challenging the fabric of the organisation do little to further one's career

    May 04, 2015, Monday

    The Strategist top five

    THE SOFT EDGE: WHERE GREAT COMPANIES FIND LASTING SUCCESSby Rich Karlgaard* Published by Wiley* Price: Rs 599* High performance ...

    April 27, 2015, Monday

    The Strategist top five

    RETURN ON CHARACTER: THE REAL REASON LEADERS AND THEIR COMPANIES WINby Fred Kiel* Published by Harvard Business Review Press* ...

  • April 20, 2015, Monday

    The Strategist top five

    CHANGING YOUR COMPANY FROM THE INSIDE OUT: A GUIDE FOR SOCIAL INTRAPRENEURSby Gerald Davis & Christopher White* Published by ...

    April 13, 2015, Monday

    The Strategist top five

    FRUGAL INNOVATION: HOW TO DO BETTER WITH LESS by Navi Radjou and Jaideep Prabhu

    April 06, 2015, Monday

    The Strategist top five

    ELEVATE: THE THREE DISCIPLINES OF ADVANCED STRATEGIC THINKINGby Rich Horwath* Published by Wiley* Price: $24* The book provides a ...

    March 30, 2015, Monday

    The Strategist top five

    INTRAPRENEURS @ MJUNCTION - THE MAKING OF AN E-COMMERCE GIANTby Rajeev Kumar* Published by Rupa Publications* Price: Rs 259* The ...

    March 23, 2015, Monday

    The Strategist top five

    THE CREATOR'S CODE: THE SIX ESSENTIAL SKILLS OF EXTRAORDINARY ENTREPRENEURSby Amy Wilkinson* Published by Simon & Schuster* ...

    March 16, 2015, Monday

    The Strategist top five

    DRIVEN TO DISTRACTION AT WORK: HOW TO FOCUS AND BE MORE PRODUCTIVEby Edward M Hallowell* Published by Harvard Business Review ...

    March 09, 2015, Monday

    The Strategist top five

    THE 4 DISCIPLINES OF EXECUTION by Chris McChesney, Sean Covey, Jim Huling, Rajan Kaicker

  • March 02, 2015, Monday

    The Strategist top five

    MARISSA MAYER AND THE FIGHT TO SAVE YAHOO!by Nicholas Carlson* Published by Hachette* Price: Rs 599* An inside story of Marissa ...

  • Book Extract: Mix and match

    July 11, 2016, Monday

    Book Extract: Mix and match

    From pristine pure English to Hindi to Hinglish, the language of Indian advertising is now a mishmash of many languages

  • Looking beyond numbers

    December 21, 2015, Monday

    Looking beyond numbers

    With adman Piyush Pandey expressing his distrust for armchair research in his book Pandeymonium, the spotlight is back on the ...

  • Bitcoin

    November 23, 2015, Monday

    Book Extract: Dos and don'ts in a digital world

    In the digital world, you have to earn trust and foster transparency. Here is what led to the initial adoption of Bitcoin

  • Book Extract: Think like an owner

    October 05, 2015, Monday

    Book Extract: Think like an owner

    Leaders should not look for excuses to explain why they can't act like an owner. They should embrace the challenge and encourage ...

  • September 07, 2015, Monday

    Book Extract: Get your BPO strategy right

    Functionality, not cost reduction, should be the most important driver of your outsourcing initiatives

  • August 10, 2015, Monday

    Book Extract: Look beyond the 'now'

    Underlying Groupon's fall was a tremendous lack of visionary intelligence - an incredible sense of carpe diem that focused ...

  • July 13, 2015, Monday

    Book Extract: Getting small and nimble

    When SAP reconstituted its product development teams into a bunch of start-ups it reduced development time by nearly half in ...

  • June 29, 2015, Monday

    Book extract: Constraints aid creativity

    Innovative companies embrace constraints and then focus on coming up with solutions. They go beyond tolerating constraints for ...

  • June 01, 2015, Monday

    Book Extract: Looking for monopoly profits

    The overwhelming importance of future profit is counterintuitive. For a company to be valuable it must grow and endure, but many ...

  • May 04, 2015, Monday

    Book Extract: CEO character can impact employees

    Caring for employees and creating a work environment of respect and engagement involves more than offering fair compensation, ...

  • April 27, 2015, Monday

    Book Extract: Social CRM

    Customer relationship management platforms were built in an era when sellers controlled both information dissemination and the ...

  • April 20, 2015, Monday

    Handling conflict at work

    Many of us might start believing that getting into a conflict as part of our management style would make us heard and, hence, ...

  • Eric Schmidt, Larry Page, Sergey Brin

    April 13, 2015, Monday

    Book Extract: Founder versus hired CEO

    A key skill to develop as CEO or a senior leader in a founder-led company is to know which decisions to make and which to let run ...

  • April 06, 2015, Monday

    Book Extract: The rise of sharing economy

    The shift from an ownership-based consumer economy to a sharing economy is propelling the growth of a peer-to-peer economic model ...

  • March 30, 2015, Monday

    Book Extract: Creating contrarian teams

    It is better for groups to encourage real dissent than to appoint artificial dissenters, says a new book

  • March 23, 2015, Monday

    Book Extract: When to change strategy

    The ability to modify strategy at the right time can save or destroy a business, says a new book

  • March 16, 2015, Monday

    Book Extract: Setting a failure ratio

    Creators don't fear failure. Instead, they find ways to soften its impact, says a new book

  • March 09, 2015, Monday

    Book Extract: Inspired or original

    Managers who act like chameleons often advance rapidly in the early years of their careers as others are more likely to see them ...

  • March 02, 2015, Monday

    Book Extract: Adapting to digitisation

    Legacy companies must think about how to harness digitisation - in any or all of its forms - to create better experiences for the ...

  • Marissa Mayer

    February 23, 2015, Monday

    Book Extract: A hands-on CEO

    Yahoo! CEOs prior to Marissa Mayer believed their job was to conceive strategies and then get senior leaders to execute them. ...

