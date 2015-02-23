July 16, 2016, Saturday Subbarao vs UPA: The governor in his labyrinth Duvvuri Subbarao recounts how his tensions with P Chidambaram and Pranab Mukherjee, then finance ministers, over monetary policy ...

January 11, 2016, Monday Book Extract: Edge-based customisation Brands can overcome the challenge of commoditisation through custom-made products. They can command a premium in the process

December 14, 2015, Monday Book Extract: No conflict Companies need to recognise that adding value to employees and generating value as an organisation are not competing activities

November 09, 2015, Monday Book Extract: A connected culture Ford Motor's former CEO Allan Mulally wanted leaders to openly share the obstacles they faced

September 21, 2015, Monday Book Extract: Learn to say sorry When you need to say sorry for a misstep, you need someone who thinks like an owner and loves the customer

August 24, 2015, Monday Book Extract: Integration is never easy P&G realised early on that for the merger with Gillette to succeed it needed to keep the Gillette employee turnover rate at a ...

July 27, 2015, Monday Book Extract: The power of inclusiveness Talk to the people. Be open, honest and frank. One of the worst sins you can commit as a leader, is to surprise the organisation ...

July 06, 2015, Monday Book Extract: Increasing cross-cultural awareness Small gestures such as knowing how to greet or pronouncing names correctly can make a huge difference while managing today's ...

June 15, 2015, Monday Book Extract: Knowledge organisation: Getting the DNA right Creating a culture where knowledge is at the heart of everything requires intelligent selection, leadership commitment and ...

May 11, 2015, Monday Book Extract: Alignment of thinking Challenging the boss, challenging the system and challenging the fabric of the organisation do little to further one's career

May 04, 2015, Monday The Strategist top five THE SOFT EDGE: WHERE GREAT COMPANIES FIND LASTING SUCCESSby Rich Karlgaard* Published by Wiley* Price: Rs 599* High performance ...

April 27, 2015, Monday The Strategist top five RETURN ON CHARACTER: THE REAL REASON LEADERS AND THEIR COMPANIES WINby Fred Kiel* Published by Harvard Business Review Press* ...

April 20, 2015, Monday The Strategist top five CHANGING YOUR COMPANY FROM THE INSIDE OUT: A GUIDE FOR SOCIAL INTRAPRENEURSby Gerald Davis & Christopher White* Published by ...

April 13, 2015, Monday The Strategist top five FRUGAL INNOVATION: HOW TO DO BETTER WITH LESS by Navi Radjou and Jaideep Prabhu

April 06, 2015, Monday The Strategist top five ELEVATE: THE THREE DISCIPLINES OF ADVANCED STRATEGIC THINKINGby Rich Horwath* Published by Wiley* Price: $24* The book provides a ...

March 30, 2015, Monday The Strategist top five INTRAPRENEURS @ MJUNCTION - THE MAKING OF AN E-COMMERCE GIANTby Rajeev Kumar* Published by Rupa Publications* Price: Rs 259* The ...

March 23, 2015, Monday The Strategist top five THE CREATOR'S CODE: THE SIX ESSENTIAL SKILLS OF EXTRAORDINARY ENTREPRENEURSby Amy Wilkinson* Published by Simon & Schuster* ...

March 16, 2015, Monday The Strategist top five DRIVEN TO DISTRACTION AT WORK: HOW TO FOCUS AND BE MORE PRODUCTIVEby Edward M Hallowell* Published by Harvard Business Review ...

March 09, 2015, Monday The Strategist top five THE 4 DISCIPLINES OF EXECUTION by Chris McChesney, Sean Covey, Jim Huling, Rajan Kaicker