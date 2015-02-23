Management Books & Ideas
-
July 16, 2016, Saturday
Subbarao vs UPA: The governor in his labyrinth
Duvvuri Subbarao recounts how his tensions with P Chidambaram and Pranab Mukherjee, then finance ministers, over monetary policy ...
-
January 11, 2016, Monday
Book Extract: Edge-based customisation
Brands can overcome the challenge of commoditisation through custom-made products. They can command a premium in the process
-
December 14, 2015, Monday
Book Extract: No conflict
Companies need to recognise that adding value to employees and generating value as an organisation are not competing activities
-
November 09, 2015, Monday
Book Extract: A connected culture
Ford Motor's former CEO Allan Mulally wanted leaders to openly share the obstacles they faced
-
September 21, 2015, Monday
Book Extract: Learn to say sorry
When you need to say sorry for a misstep, you need someone who thinks like an owner and loves the customer
-
August 24, 2015, Monday
Book Extract: Integration is never easy
P&G realised early on that for the merger with Gillette to succeed it needed to keep the Gillette employee turnover rate at a ...
-
July 27, 2015, Monday
Book Extract: The power of inclusiveness
Talk to the people. Be open, honest and frank. One of the worst sins you can commit as a leader, is to surprise the organisation ...
-
July 06, 2015, Monday
Book Extract: Increasing cross-cultural awareness
Small gestures such as knowing how to greet or pronouncing names correctly can make a huge difference while managing today's ...
-
June 15, 2015, Monday
Book Extract: Knowledge organisation: Getting the DNA right
Creating a culture where knowledge is at the heart of everything requires intelligent selection, leadership commitment and ...
-
May 11, 2015, Monday
Book Extract: Alignment of thinking
Challenging the boss, challenging the system and challenging the fabric of the organisation do little to further one's career
-
May 04, 2015, Monday
The Strategist top five
THE SOFT EDGE: WHERE GREAT COMPANIES FIND LASTING SUCCESSby Rich Karlgaard* Published by Wiley* Price: Rs 599* High performance ...
-
April 27, 2015, Monday
The Strategist top five
RETURN ON CHARACTER: THE REAL REASON LEADERS AND THEIR COMPANIES WINby Fred Kiel* Published by Harvard Business Review Press* ...
-
April 20, 2015, Monday
The Strategist top five
CHANGING YOUR COMPANY FROM THE INSIDE OUT: A GUIDE FOR SOCIAL INTRAPRENEURSby Gerald Davis & Christopher White* Published by ...
-
April 13, 2015, Monday
The Strategist top five
FRUGAL INNOVATION: HOW TO DO BETTER WITH LESS by Navi Radjou and Jaideep Prabhu
-
April 06, 2015, Monday
The Strategist top five
ELEVATE: THE THREE DISCIPLINES OF ADVANCED STRATEGIC THINKINGby Rich Horwath* Published by Wiley* Price: $24* The book provides a ...
-
March 30, 2015, Monday
The Strategist top five
INTRAPRENEURS @ MJUNCTION - THE MAKING OF AN E-COMMERCE GIANTby Rajeev Kumar* Published by Rupa Publications* Price: Rs 259* The ...
-
March 23, 2015, Monday
The Strategist top five
THE CREATOR'S CODE: THE SIX ESSENTIAL SKILLS OF EXTRAORDINARY ENTREPRENEURSby Amy Wilkinson* Published by Simon & Schuster* ...
-
March 16, 2015, Monday
The Strategist top five
DRIVEN TO DISTRACTION AT WORK: HOW TO FOCUS AND BE MORE PRODUCTIVEby Edward M Hallowell* Published by Harvard Business Review ...
-
March 09, 2015, Monday
The Strategist top five
THE 4 DISCIPLINES OF EXECUTION by Chris McChesney, Sean Covey, Jim Huling, Rajan Kaicker
-
March 02, 2015, Monday
The Strategist top five
MARISSA MAYER AND THE FIGHT TO SAVE YAHOO!by Nicholas Carlson* Published by Hachette* Price: Rs 599* An inside story of Marissa ...
-
July 11, 2016, Monday
Book Extract: Mix and match
From pristine pure English to Hindi to Hinglish, the language of Indian advertising is now a mishmash of many languages
-
December 21, 2015, Monday
Looking beyond numbers
With adman Piyush Pandey expressing his distrust for armchair research in his book Pandeymonium, the spotlight is back on the ...
-
November 23, 2015, Monday
Book Extract: Dos and don'ts in a digital world
In the digital world, you have to earn trust and foster transparency. Here is what led to the initial adoption of Bitcoin
-
October 05, 2015, Monday
Book Extract: Think like an owner
Leaders should not look for excuses to explain why they can't act like an owner. They should embrace the challenge and encourage ...
-
September 07, 2015, Monday
Book Extract: Get your BPO strategy right
Functionality, not cost reduction, should be the most important driver of your outsourcing initiatives
-
August 10, 2015, Monday
Book Extract: Look beyond the 'now'
Underlying Groupon's fall was a tremendous lack of visionary intelligence - an incredible sense of carpe diem that focused ...
-
July 13, 2015, Monday
Book Extract: Getting small and nimble
When SAP reconstituted its product development teams into a bunch of start-ups it reduced development time by nearly half in ...
-
June 29, 2015, Monday
Book extract: Constraints aid creativity
Innovative companies embrace constraints and then focus on coming up with solutions. They go beyond tolerating constraints for ...
-
June 01, 2015, Monday
Book Extract: Looking for monopoly profits
The overwhelming importance of future profit is counterintuitive. For a company to be valuable it must grow and endure, but many ...
-
May 04, 2015, Monday
Book Extract: CEO character can impact employees
Caring for employees and creating a work environment of respect and engagement involves more than offering fair compensation, ...
-
April 27, 2015, Monday
Book Extract: Social CRM
Customer relationship management platforms were built in an era when sellers controlled both information dissemination and the ...
-
April 20, 2015, Monday
Handling conflict at work
Many of us might start believing that getting into a conflict as part of our management style would make us heard and, hence, ...
-
April 13, 2015, Monday
Book Extract: Founder versus hired CEO
A key skill to develop as CEO or a senior leader in a founder-led company is to know which decisions to make and which to let run ...
-
April 06, 2015, Monday
Book Extract: The rise of sharing economy
The shift from an ownership-based consumer economy to a sharing economy is propelling the growth of a peer-to-peer economic model ...
-
March 30, 2015, Monday
Book Extract: Creating contrarian teams
It is better for groups to encourage real dissent than to appoint artificial dissenters, says a new book
-
March 23, 2015, Monday
Book Extract: When to change strategy
The ability to modify strategy at the right time can save or destroy a business, says a new book
-
March 16, 2015, Monday
Book Extract: Setting a failure ratio
Creators don't fear failure. Instead, they find ways to soften its impact, says a new book
-
March 09, 2015, Monday
Book Extract: Inspired or original
Managers who act like chameleons often advance rapidly in the early years of their careers as others are more likely to see them ...
-
March 02, 2015, Monday
Book Extract: Adapting to digitisation
Legacy companies must think about how to harness digitisation - in any or all of its forms - to create better experiences for the ...
-
February 23, 2015, Monday
Book Extract: A hands-on CEO
Yahoo! CEOs prior to Marissa Mayer believed their job was to conceive strategies and then get senior leaders to execute them. ...