-
March 12, 2018, Monday
FemTech emerging as next big disruptor in global health care: Study
Vantage point: Insights from cutting-edge research
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Statspeak: Company culture is key to unlocking gender equality, says study
The research found that in companies where the 40 factors are most common, everyone benefits, with 98 per cent being satisfied ...
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Toll-operate-transfer success unlikely to shadow M&As in the road sector
May help set valuation benchmarks
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Amazon, Flipkart, Alibaba get ready to slug it out over bread and butter
Starting 2018, e-commerce giants are rolling the dice on the country's lucrative but fragmented grocery market to expand their ...
-
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Are brand campaigns more tactical than strategic about Women's Day?
Brands continue to be tactical, not strategic; fall prey to stereotypes in their efforts to align with the cause of women around ...
-
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Auto brands take tech test on voice-driven cars, joystick-run wheels
Renault, Yamaha, Maruti Suzuki are among a long list of auto majors turning to technology to woo the next generation of buyers
-
March 05, 2018, Monday
Marketers are required to be more Sisyphus than The Vitruvian Man
Marketing is ultimately about people and relationships and these are unpredictable and messy
-
March 04, 2018, Sunday
Events sector is organised but environment is disorganized: Sabbas Joseph
Now in Delhi they have started online licensing-which is a big relief
-
March 04, 2018, Sunday
Global investment in fintech sees all-time high in 2017, says report
India's digital payments start-up Paytm received $1.4 billion in venture capital, helping drive fintech fundraising activity to ...
-
March 02, 2018, Friday
IIT-KGP to set up AI research centre in JV with Capillary Technologies
To offer one-year certificate programs for students, working executives
-
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Zee5's brand campaign highlights multilingual content as USP
India's digital story would be fuelled by new language consumers and that's the need gap Zee5 hopes to fill
-
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Hero rides on green mobility, plans futuristic cycle stores for youngsters
Built from the ground up, Sprint stores are fully equipped to meet the 3S of retail business, namely sales, service and spares
-
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Mahindra, Sterling reinvent brands to counter competition from homestay
Two major holiday timeshare brands reposition themselves to counter growing competition from homestay, vacation rentals platforms
-
February 26, 2018, Monday
Is Tiger Balm set for a big leap in India with Alkem as its rider?
Legacy brand, Tiger Balm, is overhauling its image and positioning in a new alliance with the pharmaceutical major
-
February 26, 2018, Monday
No ads for young Turks? Why brands don't sign Prithvi Shaw or Shubman Gill?
Nearly half of the World Cup squad has been picked up by IPL franchises, and not all went for the base price
-
February 25, 2018, Sunday
Overseas gambit: Ola has to identify a need gap to attract drivers, clients
As the ride-sharing platform goes beyond India, it has to identify a need gap to attract both drivers and customers
-
February 22, 2018, Thursday
Brands play fast and furious on two wheels to tap 125cc scooter segment
TVS Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Piaggio, Yamaha eye a bigger share of the growing two-wheeler market with a slew of launches in the ...
-
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
Salon-ready hair: Livon sells its serum as an on-the-go alternative
Can't take your salon along? Carry your Livon serum for a hassle-free experience, suggests the brand's new ad campaign
-
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
Virtual customer assistants help firms reduce calls by up to 79%
They also report increased customer satisfaction and a 33 per cent saving per voice engagement
-
February 19, 2018, Monday
Consulting majors Deloitte, BCG & AT Kearney lead placements at IIM-B
Consulting firms led by Deloitte USI at 18 offers, The Boston Consulting Group (17) and AT Kearney ( 16) turn up as top ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Hyundai plans to make the transition through improved customer experience
The company says it has yielded benefit in terms of less lead time, high enquiry tracking, better accessibility, providing unique ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Home cooking needs to be given their due, says Nestle's Maarten Geraets
Many alternatives that target similar consumption moments have come into the noodles space: Maarten Geraets tells Sangeeta Tanwar
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
You have to find newer ways to work together & collaborate: Raji Ramaswamy
In a Q&A, CEO of Contract Advertising, along with her boss Tarun Rai, who is South Asia CEO of J Walter Thompson, highlights her ...
-
March 08, 2018, Thursday
BS Best B-School Project Award: Power-packed jury shortlists five entries
Five best entries will now compete for the coveted Business Standard Best B-School Project Award 2017, in the final round to be ...
-
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
A born-again bank! Fairfax deal a shot in arm for CSB's turnaround strategy
Fairfax's interest in CSB reaffirms this growth strategy
-
March 05, 2018, Monday
J W Marriott bets on food, weddings and uses data to craft Indian identity
In India we need to position F&B extremely well. It is a huge talking point and it is one of the brand's pillars, said Neeraj ...
-
March 05, 2018, Monday
Horlicks widens its brand appeal with new ad campaign 'Fearless Kota'
The market leader looks to expand its footprint with more targeted advertising and a broader portfolio of products, hopes to beat ...
-
March 04, 2018, Sunday
Here are top three crucial elements for successful digital transformation
Most organisations are lagging when it comes to staying relevant and competitive in this digital economy as only 17% surveyed ...
-
March 04, 2018, Sunday
Nykaa is utilising technology to meet customer expectations across channels
Beauty marketplace is utilising technology to meet customer expectations across channels
-
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Digital banking users to reach 2 billion this year, says Juniper Research
2017 saw banks worldwide engaging in both technology investments and new tech offerings
-
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Dealing with digital: Age, hierarchical mindsets are a key challenge for HR
Organisations are responding to the advent of digital in a world that is experiencing change at an exponential speed
-
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Uber, Ola enter new phase of competition, take a risky road to growth
With the Uber CEO affirming its commitment to India, the big two ride-hailing aggregators are entering a new phase of competition
-
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
How Fiat Chrysler reset the compass for iconic Jeep brand in India
The auto major has gone all out to steer the Compass away from the generic identity of the Jeep brand to claim a spot within the ...
-
February 26, 2018, Monday
Commercial coal mining: A question of ecosystems
A major impending reform for the sector is fraught with doubts over demand and the robustness of the regulatory environment
-
February 25, 2018, Sunday
Our strength is creating scalable journey for our clients: Ritesh Gandotra
We are targeting health care and insurance segment where we are engaged in a few proof of concept activities, says the top Xerox ...
-
February 25, 2018, Sunday
Data Tracker: India is far away from being a cashless economy, says survey
Payments banks, which offer electronic remittances, financial advisory, online banking and more, offer immediate value to ...
-
February 22, 2018, Thursday
Govt job cuts? To lower revenue expenditure, Tamil Nadu mulls outsourcing
According to the Budget documents, almost 40 per cent of the state's revenue expenditure during 2017-18 is accounted for by ...
-
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
Search intelligence: A strategic asset for marketers in the age of big data
Go beyond the initial term to think of the problem the audience is trying to solve
-
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
Danone's dairy tales: Why the French major gave up on India's market
Why did the French major give up on the world's largest dairy market and what does that mean for other brands in the fray?
-
February 18, 2018, Sunday
Data Tracker: Mapping the digital opportunity in India
There is significant potential for brands to innovate with their offerings to drive online growth according to a report by Google ...