March 12, 2018, Monday Statspeak: Company culture is key to unlocking gender equality, says study The research found that in companies where the 40 factors are most common, everyone benefits, with 98 per cent being satisfied ...

March 11, 2018, Sunday Amazon, Flipkart, Alibaba get ready to slug it out over bread and butter Starting 2018, e-commerce giants are rolling the dice on the country's lucrative but fragmented grocery market to expand their ...

March 08, 2018, Thursday Are brand campaigns more tactical than strategic about Women's Day? Brands continue to be tactical, not strategic; fall prey to stereotypes in their efforts to align with the cause of women around ...

March 06, 2018, Tuesday Auto brands take tech test on voice-driven cars, joystick-run wheels Renault, Yamaha, Maruti Suzuki are among a long list of auto majors turning to technology to woo the next generation of buyers

March 05, 2018, Monday Marketers are required to be more Sisyphus than The Vitruvian Man Marketing is ultimately about people and relationships and these are unpredictable and messy

March 04, 2018, Sunday Events sector is organised but environment is disorganized: Sabbas Joseph Now in Delhi they have started online licensing-which is a big relief

March 04, 2018, Sunday Global investment in fintech sees all-time high in 2017, says report India's digital payments start-up Paytm received $1.4 billion in venture capital, helping drive fintech fundraising activity to ...

February 28, 2018, Wednesday Zee5's brand campaign highlights multilingual content as USP India's digital story would be fuelled by new language consumers and that's the need gap Zee5 hopes to fill

February 28, 2018, Wednesday Hero rides on green mobility, plans futuristic cycle stores for youngsters Built from the ground up, Sprint stores are fully equipped to meet the 3S of retail business, namely sales, service and spares

February 28, 2018, Wednesday Mahindra, Sterling reinvent brands to counter competition from homestay Two major holiday timeshare brands reposition themselves to counter growing competition from homestay, vacation rentals platforms

February 26, 2018, Monday Is Tiger Balm set for a big leap in India with Alkem as its rider? Legacy brand, Tiger Balm, is overhauling its image and positioning in a new alliance with the pharmaceutical major

February 26, 2018, Monday No ads for young Turks? Why brands don't sign Prithvi Shaw or Shubman Gill? Nearly half of the World Cup squad has been picked up by IPL franchises, and not all went for the base price

February 25, 2018, Sunday Overseas gambit: Ola has to identify a need gap to attract drivers, clients As the ride-sharing platform goes beyond India, it has to identify a need gap to attract both drivers and customers

February 22, 2018, Thursday Brands play fast and furious on two wheels to tap 125cc scooter segment TVS Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Piaggio, Yamaha eye a bigger share of the growing two-wheeler market with a slew of launches in the ...

February 21, 2018, Wednesday Salon-ready hair: Livon sells its serum as an on-the-go alternative Can't take your salon along? Carry your Livon serum for a hassle-free experience, suggests the brand's new ad campaign

February 21, 2018, Wednesday Virtual customer assistants help firms reduce calls by up to 79% They also report increased customer satisfaction and a 33 per cent saving per voice engagement