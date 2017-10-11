Marketing News
March 05, 2018, Monday
Marketers are required to be more Sisyphus than The Vitruvian Man
Marketing is ultimately about people and relationships and these are unpredictable and messy
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
Danone's dairy tales: Why the French major gave up on India's market
Why did the French major give up on the world's largest dairy market and what does that mean for other brands in the fray?
February 14, 2018, Wednesday
Tesla's China dream threatened by stand-off over Shanghai factory
Tesla declined to comment on its negotiations with the Chinese government over local production
February 11, 2018, Sunday
Data Tracker: Here are global food, drink trends to watch out for in 2018
A report by Mintel draws out some of the big trends
January 29, 2018, Monday
Data Tracker: Here are the five steps to build trust with consumers, data
A recent study by Kantar TNS looks at the contentious issue of data exchange and what it means for brands.
January 24, 2018, Wednesday
Kirana stores adopt technology, discount schemes to take on big rivals
Local stores are still a major player in India as they constitute more than 90% of FMGC grocery sales
January 18, 2018, Thursday
Sanjiv Goenka's Too Yumm bets on health, the young Indian and Virat Kohli
The RP-Sanjiv Goenka group looks to ride the popularity and reputation of its endorser to build a national footprint for its ...
January 09, 2018, Tuesday
American made China a billion-dollar market, now faces a crackdown
The American marketing giant made China a multi-billion dollar market, but it is now under fire from local regulators
January 08, 2018, Monday
How complex web of counterfeit goods threatens to trip e-commerce giants
Amazon and Flipkart are keen to dispel any doubt about their ability to crack down on fakes because they have worked hard to win ...
December 26, 2017, Tuesday
Year End Specials: Branding on the double lane
Marketers were confounded by the dualities that shaped consumer behaviour this year
December 21, 2017, Thursday
New-age brands like Facebook bet on old-fashioned nostalgia
As 2017 draws to a close, data driven brands are using their storytelling skills to get more personal and familiar with their ...
December 17, 2017, Sunday
'Falana Dhimkana' to 'Crazy Beta': Startups ride the Desi wave at Comic Con
The seventh Delhi Comic Con shows that it is no more about choosing the finest of English names but opting for something that can ...
November 27, 2017, Monday
Havmor prepares for the next big leap with Lotte
The South Korean major, best known as a confectioner, will use its latest acquisition to make inroads into a new category in
November 21, 2017, Tuesday
Samsung carves a local identity for its brand
The Korean consumer electronics major wants to distance itself from challenger brands, build a single unified image across ...
November 16, 2017, Thursday
TVS revs up on the premium track
The company sharpens the pitch on design and style to get a grip on the high-end bike market, hopes to leverage its alliance with ...
October 31, 2017, Tuesday
Mid-range phones steal the brand show
Cutting-edge features have become the calling card of smartphones lower down the pecking order, fuelling demand and consumer ...
October 25, 2017, Wednesday
ITC gets future-ready as FMCG challenges grow
The company is looking to introduce new brands and venture into adjacencies faster than before in consumer goods
October 22, 2017, Sunday
Prime gives Amazon an edge in battle with Flipkart
The US giant's loyalty programme has become a key differentiator in urban e-commerce markets, a segment considered lucrative by ...
October 16, 2017, Monday
Jewellery brands have a field day this Diwali
A change in policy last week has brought consumers back to retail showrooms, giving branded players a leg-up
October 11, 2017, Wednesday
Snippets: Smart store tech
The number of consumers using checkout apps, which allows them to scan their own shopping, will grow from just under four million ...
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Mahindra, Sterling reinvent brands to counter competition from homestay
Two major holiday timeshare brands reposition themselves to counter growing competition from homestay, vacation rentals platforms
February 15, 2018, Thursday
Singapore's luxury tea boutique chain TWG debuts in Indian market
TWG looks to build its brand in a nation of tea drinkers
-
February 12, 2018, Monday
How businesses are converting data to actual customer engagement
Customer engagement isn't always about what she browses. Just because one has looked up an article about stress relief doesn't ...
January 29, 2018, Monday
Brands for every palate: How millennials are driving the dining culture
A new breed of restaurant entrepreneurs bets on experiential dining to build differentiated brands in a cluttered and ...
January 24, 2018, Wednesday
Jio, Vodafone, Airtel put their best pitch forward to woo consumers
The big three are doling out bundled deals and lucrative offers, betting on content and brand alliances as they go all out to woo ...
January 22, 2018, Monday
VoLTE is expected to be the most prevalent technology in future: Deloitte
Vantage point: Insights from cutting-edge research
January 15, 2018, Monday
Data Tracker: Marketing is set to get more automated in 2018, says report
The corporate sector needs to understand many avatars of customers to be able to ride the trends in marketing technology in 2018
January 08, 2018, Monday
From food to cosmetics, home-grown brands belt up for the organic ride
The success of ayurvedic brands in 2017 is fueling hope and enthusiasm among the producers of organic fare
January 08, 2018, Monday
Global Beauty Trends 2018 points to big changes we need to watch out for
The onus is on brands to impress consumers with a human-like personality that's relatable, personable, and sincere
December 24, 2017, Sunday
Brand Rahul Gandhi is a work in progress
The Congress scion has won a game of perception after the Gujarat polls and taking over as party chief. But will his brand draw ...
December 18, 2017, Monday
Woodland bets on the lure of the outdoors
The 25-year old brand digs its heels into sports equipment and gear, hopes to build a portfolio that caters to every niche in the ...
December 04, 2017, Monday
Cipla battles perceptions in a new campaign
The pharma major engages directly with patients, addresses social stigma and environmental concerns to expand the brand footprint ...
November 24, 2017, Friday
Black Friday sale: How Indian marketers could benefit from its local avatar
For the US economy around 30 per cent of annual retail sales occur between Black Friday and Christmas
November 20, 2017, Monday
Padmavati row threatens to turn 2017 into one of worst years for Bollywood
The movie starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh is based around a fictional event involving Mughal king ...
November 01, 2017, Wednesday
Tata stays India's top brand, RIL second
Brand value of the salt-to-software major remains flat, while Reliance Industries' rises nine per cent
October 30, 2017, Monday
Paytm Mall sharpens focus on tech support to SMEs
Initiatives to educate and promote vendors will be key for online retailers
October 24, 2017, Tuesday
Akshay seems to be closest to inheriting brand position enjoyed by Big B
Amitabh Bachchan's big advantage has been that despite his age, he remains current and contemporary
October 17, 2017, Tuesday
Hypermarkets over the counter: Search for scale is forcing consolidation
The coming year, should see some hyper-activity in the organised retail business
October 12, 2017, Thursday
Television scores on pester power: Children make largest audience group
Children have a significant share of eyeballs on non-kids' channels too
October 11, 2017, Wednesday
FMCG firms reset product, distribution for digital
Companies must have the right range, pursue targeted marketing and align supply chain to cater to growing sales channel