March 12, 2018, Monday
Nepal plane crash: Death toll rises to 49
The death toll in US-Bangla airline's plane crash in Nepal's only International Airport, the Tribhuvan International Airport ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
US-Bangla airline crashes in Kathmandu airport
A US-Bangla airline crash landed and caught fire in the Tribhuvan International Airport here on Monday.According to The Himalayan ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Reporting on military, religion, a 'taboo' in Pakistan
Reporting on military and religion is a taboo in Pakistan and defying the convention can make things worse for a person, said a ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
France lauds India for help in Nepal fugitive's arrest
The Interpol Headquarters of France at Lyon on Monday lauded the National Central Bureau (NCB) of India for its effort in a ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Imran Khan to follow Jinnah and Iqbal vision for Pakistan
Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has promised to make Pakistan as per the vision of former Pakistan leaders ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
5 killed in New York copter crash
At least five people died after a helicopter crashed in New York's East River.The CNN quoted authorities as saying that the pilot ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Nepal plane crash: death toll rises to 40
The death toll in a US-Bangla airline crash at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal has increased to 40.According to the ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
8 dead in Nepal plane crash, toll may rise
At least eight people were killed when a US-Bangla airline crash-landed and caught fire at the Tribhuvan International Airport ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
28 Taliban militants killed in Afghanistan
At least 28 Taliban militants were killed and more than 15 others were injured in airstrikes carried out by the Afghan air forces ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Khaleda Zia granted 4-month bail in 2008 corruption case
Bangladesh Nationalist Party Chairperson Khaleda Zia, convicted in a corruption case, was granted bail on Monday.BNP leader Zia ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Afghan CEO blasts Taliban for not responding to peace offer
Afghanistan's Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah on Monday expressed his disappointment over Taliban militant group not ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Sikh student 'dragged out' of UK bar for wearing turban
A 22-year-old Sikh student in the UK was recently allegedly dragged out of a bar because he was wearing a turban.Amrik Singh, a ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Next two months critical to peace in Korean Peninsula: Moon
South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday called for all-out efforts to successfully hold rare dialogue with North Korea over ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Afghanistan: Taliban takes control of a district in Farah
A group of Taliban militants attacked Anar Dara province situated in Afghanistan on the intervening night of Sunday and ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
New York plane crash: 3 more lost lives
Three more people lost their lives in the New York plane crash that happened on Sunday, taking the total death toll to five.The ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
74 percent blasphemy cases reported from Punjab Province in Pak: report
Nearly 74 percent of blasphemy-related cases have been reported in the Punjab Province in Pakistan, according to a report by the ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Shoe-incident will make my father more popular, says Maryam Nawaz
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz on Monday said that the recent shoe hurling incident on her ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Myanmar building military bases in burnt Rohingya villages
Myanmar is allegedly building military bases on the top of razed Rohingya villages, where the Rohingyas once lived before their ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Xi Jinping's thought incorporated in China constitution
China's national legislature incorporated President Xi Jinping's thought on 'Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Two die in NYC's East River chopper crash
At least two persons were killed when a helicopter went down in New York's East River on Sunday, authorities said.Three others ...
