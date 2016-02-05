-
February 24, 2018, Saturday
Simple steps can fill gaps in India's education system: Rukmini Banerji
Folks at Pratham have seen students struggling to cope with an advanced curriculum without having basic reading, writing and ...
January 27, 2018, Saturday
Conversational commerce is the next frontier to be conquered: Rajesh Magow
The industry has moved from its early desktop days to the digital era, with the accent now on mobile, Magow says
December 22, 2017, Friday
Disability activist Dr Satendra Singh is putting up a good fight
Singh explains what the idea of universal access really entails and explains why infrastructure planning must necessarily involve ...
November 04, 2017, Saturday
Shaktikanta Das on govt decisions and why reforms can't be linear
Every decision of the govt has a context and a follow-through: Das
October 27, 2017, Friday
Election Commissioner Sunil Arora: Quiet but decisive
Arora tells A K Bhattacharya why he still can't come to terms with the Air India-Indian Airlines merger and that voters are too ...
October 20, 2017, Friday
How Alan Gemmell of the British Council mixed work with play
He tells how digital media could facilitate cultural understanding and what makes his job the most fun assignment in the British ...
October 06, 2017, Friday
Lunch with BS: Ganesh Devy on elements that have led to ugliness in society
Devy, founder, Bhasha Research and Publication Centre & chief editor discusses how we are moving increasingly towards a visual ...
September 29, 2017, Friday
Lunch with BS: Nachiket Mor, the impatient optimist
The India director of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation tells Shyamal Majumdar why the foundation can only partner with the govt in ...
August 12, 2017, Saturday
Lunch with BS: Donald Davis, the dharma of ideology
A leading expert on the Dharmashastras explains why he thinks Sanskrit scholarship has waned in Indi
June 30, 2017, Friday
Meet Sanjeev Sanyal, an advisor extraordinaire
Sanyal, who is aware of buzz over his proximity to high, mighty in BJP, chooses his words carefully
June 09, 2017, Friday
RJio broke no rules with cheap data plan: Trai's Ram Sewak Sharma
Once Reliance Jio's promotional phase was extended, we revisited our rules, said Sharma
April 01, 2017, Saturday
I want to de-Lutyenise news media: Arnab Goswami
"Republic TV is independent from old media. Rajdeep and the others have had it good for too long."
October 07, 2016, Friday
Lunch with BS: Viral Doshi
The man sought after by parents when they want to admit their children to Ivy League colleges tells Anjuli Bhargava how a hobby ...
September 02, 2016, Friday
Lunch with BS: Reema Nanavaty
Nanavaty tells Anjuli Bhargava that to achieve something all one needs to do is make up one's mind
August 26, 2016, Friday
Lunch with BS: Irom Chanu Sharmila
Over tomato soup and khichdi Irom Chanu Sharmila tells Geetanjali Krishna that she is no longer content with being a figurehead; ...
July 01, 2016, Friday
Lunch with BS: Ruchir Sharma
In Delhi to promote his latest book, Sharma tells A K Bhattacharya that the 10 broad rules he has zeroed in on to define the ...
June 03, 2016, Friday
Dinner with BS: Ashok Lavasa
A bureaucrat can negotiate the crests and troughs of politics if he delivers and has no personal agenda to promote, Lavasa tells ...
May 27, 2016, Friday
Dinner with BS: Pramod Kapoor
The publisher who was recently awarded the highest French civilian honour talks about life in the books business and a stint as ...
April 01, 2016, Friday
Lunch with BS: Luis Von Ahn
The creator of Captcha, reCaptcha and Duolingo talks to Anjuli Bhargava about the gaps in today's educational models across the ...
February 05, 2016, Friday
Lunch with BS: M R Madhavan
The standard of parliamentary debate would improve if MPs were given adequate resources to research policy and legislation
