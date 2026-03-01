Sunday, March 01, 2026 | 01:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Muslim bodies in Lucknow condemn Khamenei's killing, to hold protests

Muslim bodies in Lucknow condemn Khamenei's killing, to hold protests

All India Shia Personal Law Board general secretary Maulana Yasoob Abbas said a large protest and a condolence meeting will be held at the Chhota Imambara

The Shia community has announced three days of mourning (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 1:55 PM IST
Muslim organisations here on Sunday expressed grief and anger over the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint strikes by the US and Israel, and announced protest and prayer programmes.

All India Shia Personal Law Board general secretary Maulana Yasoob Abbas said a large protest and a condolence meeting will be held at the Chhota Imambara on Sunday evening.

Effigies of US President Donald Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be burnt during the protest, he said.

The Shia community has announced three days of mourning, during which people will wear black, hoist black flags at their homes and organise special prayers, Abbas said.

 

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) executive member and Lucknow's Shahar Qazi Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahli condemned Khamenei's killing and called on the international community to oppose what he termed a violation of international law.

He said special prayers would be offered in Sunni mosques for the Iranian supreme leader and for peace.

Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawwad described Khamenei's killing as "one of the most tragic events of the century".

Prominent Shia community leader Maulana Saif Abbas Naqvi said it was a day of grief for Muslims worldwide and called for global condemnation.

When the rest of the world was silent against Israel's oppression of the Muslims of Gaza, it was Khamenei who raised his voice, which is why the oppressive countries became his enemies, Naqvi said.

Maulana Jawwad said all justice-loving and humanitarian people should rise above religious sentiments and organise condolence meetings.

Naqvi said the entire world should unite and condemn the actions of the US and Israel that have plunged the entire Middle East into the fire of war.

He said today is a day of great sorrow for Muslims all over the world.

Khamenei spoke for the interests of not one community, but for the interests of Muslims all over the world. The entire world also saw how he stood with the oppressed people of Palestine, victims of Israeli oppression, Naqvi said.

