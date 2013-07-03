-
December 04, 2017, Monday
Statspeak: Data breach fear
How personal data is under threat
December 12, 2016, Monday
Statspeak: Tech Accessories & Mobile Grow Hand In Hand
India is seeing a rapid growth in the mobile accessories market
April 26, 2016, Tuesday
Technological problems, it can cause unrepairable damage
Think before losing a communication device as it can cause unrepairable damage
November 09, 2015, Monday
StatsGuru: Charting Nitish Kumar's achievements and challenges
Bihar's economy has changed a great deal under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has won re-election.As Table 1 shows, the primary ...
November 04, 2015, Wednesday
Mapping dangerous trends among children in cyber space
The internet seems to be increasingly eliminating the fear and inhibition of meeting and interacting with strangers. According to ...
September 21, 2015, Monday
Why start-ups, not small industries, are India's salvation
Innovation and scalability make start-ups a better option for job creation than SMEs, which tend to stay that way
August 24, 2015, Monday
Digital technology can boost education in Rural India: Study
The 'Play n' learn' study harnessed Galli Galli Sim Sim games and study tools to explore the benefits and limitations of 3G ...
August 19, 2015, Wednesday
A Smart(phone) world?
A study conducted by Motorola brings out numbers to show that the smartphone is literally becoming ubiquitous in its presence in ...
June 22, 2015, Monday
Marvels of YouTube
Over the last few years, YouTube has become one of the foremost platforms for exhibiting one's talent, especially in the field of ...
June 18, 2015, Thursday
Tracking the global mobile payment landscape
Business Standard looks at a recent HSBC report which tracks the mobile payment landscape across the globe
June 05, 2015, Friday
By 2020, 90% of world population over 6 years will have smartphones: Study
By 2020, 90% of world population over 6 years will have smartphones, about 85% of subscriptions will be for mobile broadband, ...
May 18, 2015, Monday
For first time in 20 years, Indian mobile phone sales drop
Experts believe cyclical glitches account for the downturn in mobile-phone sales: unexciting phones, tax issues, increased ...
May 01, 2015, Friday
Obscene content sharing up 104% as India's smartphone usage soars
As smartphones have proliferated, cases related to transmission of "obscene material" has jumped 104% between 2012 and 2013
April 18, 2015, Saturday
Internet access: Lack of means
Against a target of achieving 175 million broadband connections by 2017, only 85.74 million have been achieved till December ...
March 23, 2015, Monday
India's stuttering internet revolution
India is posed to over the US in number of internet users, but has the lowest broadband speeds in the Asia-Pacific region
December 11, 2014, Thursday
The rise of the tablets
Tablets are slowly replacing personal computing. The Dell 2014 International Tablet Survey provides a comprehensive ...
September 11, 2013, Wednesday
How do Wikileaks, whistleblowers communicate DIScreetly?
The fact that governments fail to prevent people from leaking secret information despite advanced technology has always intrigued ...
July 11, 2013, Thursday
Is big brother watching all your moves?
Electronic surveillance in the absence of privacy law
July 05, 2013, Friday
Car tech countdown to 2018
Adaptive cruise control systems use laser or radar to maintain a set distance from other vehicle on the highway
July 03, 2013, Wednesday
India as an offshoring destination
With its rich experience in offshore services and an enviable talent pool to boot, India is one of the most sought-after ...
