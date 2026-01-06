Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CES 2026: Sony Honda Mobility unveils Afeela-based new EV prototype

CES 2026: Sony Honda Mobility unveils Afeela-based new EV prototype

CES 2026: Sony Honda Mobility has unveiled a new prototype electric vehicle based on the Afeela prototype. The joint venture between Sony Group and Honda Motor aims to release it by 2028

Left: Afeela 1 ; Right: Afeela Prototype 2026 (Image: Sony Honda Mobility)

Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 10:57 AM IST

Sony Honda Mobility unveiled its new prototype electric vehicle at the CES trade show in Las Vegas on Monday, even as most US automakers hit the brakes on EVs. Sony Honda CEO Yasuhide Mizuno said the company, an electric vehicle joint venture between Sony Group and Honda Motor, aims to deliver a new model based on the Afeela prototype to US customers as early as 2028.
 
Afeela 1, the company's first EV, which was introduced last year, is priced from $89,900.
The unveiling was a rare sight at CES 2026, an annual consumer electronics trade show, with many automakers dealing with weakening EV demand and tariffs on auto and auto parts imports, having cancelled plans for new EVs and paused or stopped production.
 

The Trump administration has pulled back EV-friendly policies, including removing a $7,500 tax credit, that have hurt consumer interest in such vehicles.
 
The joint venture was formed in 2022, combining Honda's engineering and vehicle-building experience with Sony's software and gaming expertise to compete with EV rivals.
First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 10:57 AM IST

