On June 9, BJP appoints Modi as head of the party's 2014 election campaign. Advani resigns from BJP posts in protest but backtracks later that week.

On June 16, Nitish Kumar, head of the Janata Dal (United), pulls out of a 17-year-old alliance with the BJP, making their opposition to Modi's elevation loud and clear.

On September 13, the BJP announces Narendra Modi as the PM candidate for the 2014 elections.