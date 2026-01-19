Monday, January 19, 2026 | 12:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Telangana govt to organise 'Medaram Jatara' on lines of 'Kumbh Mela'

'Medaram Jatara', the world's biggest biennial tribal festival, will be held from Jan 28 to 31 in Mulugu, where tribals worship folk goddesses Sammakka and her daughter Saralamma

A Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 12:55 PM IST

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said his government will conduct 'Medaram Jatara', the world's biggest biennial tribal festival, on the lines of the 'Kumbh Mela'.

As part of 'Medaram Jatara' or 'Sammakka Saralamma Maha Jatara', tribals worship tribal folk goddesses Sammakka and her daughter Saralamma. The festival will be held from January 28 to 31 in Mulugu district.

Participating in a cultural event in Mulugu, Reddy said in a first, the state government held a cabinet meeting outside Hyderabad in Medaram, according to an official release on Sunday.

'Medaram Jatara' is a historical event which symbolises courage transformed into divinity, he said, invoking Sammakka and Saralamma who led a revolt against the Kakatiya dynasty.

 

The CM recalled that he embarked on a 'padayatra' from Medaram on February 6, 2023, with a resolve to dethrone the BRS government.

With the blessings of the goddesses, the Congress government came to power in the state, he added.

"I consider it my good fortune to develop Medaram," Reddy said.

The development works and stone structures were completed within 100 days ahead of the beginning of the tribal festival, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 12:55 PM IST

