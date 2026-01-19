Monday, January 19, 2026 | 03:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi HC rejects Sengar's plea in death of Unnao rape victim's father

Delhi HC rejects Sengar's plea in death of Unnao rape victim's father

In March 2020, a trial court sentenced Sengar to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10 lakh for the custodial death of the survivor's father

Late last year, the SC stayed the Delhi HC's order suspending the life sentence of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case. (Photo:PTI)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 3:13 PM IST

The Delhi High Court on Monday rejected a request by expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar to suspend his sentence in the case related to the death of the Unnao rape survivor’s father while in police custody, according to a report by LiveLaw.

What is the case about?

In March 2020, a trial court sentenced Sengar to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10 lakh for the custodial death of the survivor’s father. The court said no leniency could be shown as the victim was the sole earning member of his family.
 
Sengar’s brother, Atul Singh Sengar, along with five others, was also sentenced to 10 years in jail for their role in the incident.
 

What was Sengar's role?

According to PTI, the survivor’s father was arrested under the Arms Act on Sengar’s directions. He died in custody on April 9, 2018. The court held that he was subjected to police brutality during detention.
 
The court did not convict the accused of murder but held them guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304 of the IPC, stating there was no intention to kill. The maximum punishment under the section was awarded.

Unnao rape case

Sengar was accused of kidnapping and raping the minor survivor in 2017. In December 2019, a trial court sentenced him to imprisonment for the remainder of his life in the rape case.
 
On December 23, 2025, the Delhi High Court suspended Sengar’s sentence in the rape case while his appeal was pending. However, the Supreme Court stayed this order on December 29, 2025.
 
The Supreme Court noted that although bail is usually not withdrawn once granted, the situation was unusual as Sengar remained in jail in the custodial death case. The top court's order was welcomed by the rape survivor. She said she had full faith in the justice system.

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 3:13 PM IST

