Due to rehearsals for the Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path, traffic will be restricted at a number of important crossings in Delhi on January 17, 19, 20, and 21, Delhi police said in a statement on Friday, January 16.

During this period, traffic crossings at Kartavya Path at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road and the C-Hexagon will stay closed. Drivers have been instructed to plan their routes, abide by traffic laws, and obey on-duty personnel's instructions.

Republic Day 2026 parade rehearsal: Road closures and restricted areas

During the rehearsals, traffic crossings at the C-Hexagon, Janpath, Man Singh Road, and Kartavya Path at Rafi Marg will be closed. Additionally, the Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will continue to be blocked to regular traffic, resulting in detours and possibly congestion on nearby sections.

The public will not be allowed to visit Rashtrapati Bhavan (Circuit 1) from January 21 to January 29, 2026, according to an official announcement released on Saturday, January 17, 2026. To ensure the parade's uninterrupted flow, restrictions will be in place on January 17, 19, 20, and 21, from 10.15 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

Alternative routes during the Republic Day 2026 rehearsal

Commuters can use Ring Road via Sarai Kale Khan and the I.P. flyover towards Rajghat for north-south travel. Other routes include roads like Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, and Kautilya Marg connecting to Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, and Baba Kharak Singh Marg, as well as Lajpat Rai Marg via Mathura Road and Bhairon Road towards Ring Road.=

Traffic can travel east-west via Ring Road via Bhairon Road and Mathura Road towards Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, and Prithvi Raj Road, and vice versa, via Safdarjung Road and Kamal Ataturk Marg towards Panchsheel Marg, Simon Bolivar Marg, Upper Ridge Road, or Vande Mataram Marg. Ring Road via ISBT, Chandgi Ram Akhara, and Mall Road towards Azadpur are further options.

Other routes diversions during the 2026 Republic Day rehearsal

Commuters can use Ring Road via Vande Mataram Marg to get between East Delhi and South-West Delhi. Park Street via Mandir Marg or Sardar Patel Marg via Mother Teresa Crescent and the RML roundabout are the recommended routes for drivers headed into Vinay Marg or Shanti Path and travelling towards New Delhi and beyond.

Mother Teresa Crescent via Park Street leads to Mandir Marg or Baba Kharak Singh Marg for those heading from South Delhi to Connaught Place and the Central Secretariat.

Additional routes are Ring Road and Sardar Patel Marg towards 11 Murti, Mother Teresa Crescent, and the RML roundabout, further towards North Avenue or Baba Kharak Singh Marg, or Ring Road via Vande Mataram Marg and Link Road towards Panchkuian Road.

Things to consider on Republic Day 2026

During the rehearsal period, commuters should allow additional travel time. You might want to think about delaying any non-urgent travel during the late morning to early afternoon hours if you have a regular schedule, like travelling to the office or catching a flight.