Schools in Ambala receive bomb threats, authorities on high alert
Three schools in Ambala received bomb threat mails following which authorities conducted extensive security checks on the premises
Listen to This Article
Several schools in Ambala received bomb threats on Monday, prompting police to conduct extensive security checks on the premises.
Seema Dutt, Principal of Riverside DAV Public School, Ambala Cantt, said that the police has carried out an inspection at the premises and authorities are on high alert.
"We informed the police after receiving an anonymous email. Police personnel arrived here; we are on alert. A total of three schools received this email," Dutt said.
Further details are awaited.
Earlier, multiple schools in Delhi received a bomb threat via email on December 10. The schools immediately issued a notice to parents to collect their students as a precaution.
Also Read
The notice outlined the phased dispersal of students to closely monitor and manage the situation without causing panic among students and parents.
Delhi Police confirmed that the threat emails were received by both institutions around the same time. Multiple police teams, along with the bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs, were deployed at the sites.
However, no suspicious object has been found during the searches, officials said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 2:45 PM IST