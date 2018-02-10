Bilcare Ltd.
|BSE: 526853
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE986A01012
|BSE 15:26 | 12 Mar
|57.00
|
-2.65
(-4.44%)
|
OPEN
59.00
|
HIGH
59.00
|
LOW
56.80
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Bilcare Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|59.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|59.65
|VOLUME
|5744
|52-Week high
|91.65
|52-Week low
|44.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|134
|Buy Price
|57.00
|Buy Qty
|341.00
|Sell Price
|57.50
|Sell Qty
|11.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|134
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Bilcare Ltd.
Bilcare Ltd is a research-based organization primarily engaged in manufacturing specialty pharmaceutical packaging barrier films. The company provides pharmaceutical research services, clinical services and packaging systems and material. The company's key products include packaging films, aluminum foils, wrap systems, cold formed blisters, closures and containers, and paper composites. They also ...> More
Bilcare Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|134
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|20.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|20 Sep 2012
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|228.70
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.25
Announcement
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December 2017 Alongwith Limi
-
Voting Results Of The Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Of The Company Held On 10Th February 2018 Pursu
-
Proceedings Of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Held On 10/02/2018
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended On 31St December 2017
-
Bilcare Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|705.89
|633.51
|11.43
|Other Income
|2.97
|11.61
|-74.42
|Total Income
|708.86
|645.12
|9.88
|Total Expenses
|668.05
|599.41
|11.45
|Operating Profit
|40.81
|45.71
|-10.72
|Net Profit
|-121.48
|-50.23
|-141.85
|Equity Capital
|23.55
|23.55
|-
Bilcare Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sh. Jagdamba Pol
|199.30
|-4.98
|175.38
|Flexituff Intl.
|60.15
|-2.59
|149.65
|Nahar Poly
|56.90
|-0.96
|139.86
|Bilcare
|57.00
|-4.44
|134.23
|Rollatainers
|4.82
|-4.93
|120.55
|Gopala Polyplast
|132.65
|-3.32
|117.66
|Kaira Can
|1050.00
|-3.67
|96.60
Bilcare Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Bilcare Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.88%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-21.65%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-10.80%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|6.84%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-3.47%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|17.77%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Bilcare Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|56.80
|
|59.00
|Week Low/High
|56.05
|
|61.00
|Month Low/High
|56.05
|
|75.00
|YEAR Low/High
|44.00
|
|92.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.00
|
|1830.00
