Bilcare Ltd.

BSE: 526853 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE986A01012
BSE 15:26 | 12 Mar 57.00 -2.65
(-4.44%)
OPEN

59.00

 HIGH

59.00

 LOW

56.80
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bilcare Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Bilcare Ltd.

Bilcare Ltd

Bilcare Ltd is a research-based organization primarily engaged in manufacturing specialty pharmaceutical packaging barrier films. The company provides pharmaceutical research services, clinical services and packaging systems and material. The company's key products include packaging films, aluminum foils, wrap systems, cold formed blisters, closures and containers, and paper composites. They also ...> More

Bilcare Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   134
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Sep 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 228.70
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.25
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Bilcare Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 705.89 633.51 11.43
Other Income 2.97 11.61 -74.42
Total Income 708.86 645.12 9.88
Total Expenses 668.05 599.41 11.45
Operating Profit 40.81 45.71 -10.72
Net Profit -121.48 -50.23 -141.85
Equity Capital 23.55 23.55 -
> More on Bilcare Ltd Financials Results

Bilcare Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sh. Jagdamba Pol 199.30 -4.98 175.38
Flexituff Intl. 60.15 -2.59 149.65
Nahar Poly 56.90 -0.96 139.86
Bilcare 57.00 -4.44 134.23
Rollatainers 4.82 -4.93 120.55
Gopala Polyplast 132.65 -3.32 117.66
Kaira Can 1050.00 -3.67 96.60
> More on Bilcare Ltd Peer Group

Bilcare Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 30.01
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.04
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 44.79
Custodians 0.00
Other 25.15
> More on Bilcare Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Bilcare Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.88% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -21.65% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -10.80% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 6.84% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -3.47% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 17.77% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Bilcare Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 56.80
59.00
Week Low/High 56.05
61.00
Month Low/High 56.05
75.00
YEAR Low/High 44.00
92.00
All TIME Low/High 5.00
1830.00

