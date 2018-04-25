JUST IN
Castrol India Ltd.

BSE: 500870 Sector: Industrials
NSE: CASTROLIND ISIN Code: INE172A01027
OPEN 206.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 204.20
VOLUME 133068
52-Week high 226.90
52-Week low 172.25
P/E 29.65
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 20,500
Buy Price 207.05
Buy Qty 2.00
Sell Price 207.25
Sell Qty 90.00
OPEN 206.00
CLOSE 204.20
VOLUME 133068
52-Week high 226.90
52-Week low 172.25
P/E 29.65
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 20,500
Buy Price 207.05
Buy Qty 2.00
Sell Price 207.25
Sell Qty 90.00

About Castrol India Ltd.

Castrol India Ltd

Castrol India Ltd is an India-based company engaged in lubricants business. The company is organized into two business segments namely Automotive and Non-Automotive. The company is also engaged in industrial lubricants and services business and marine and energy lubricants business. The company's brand for two-wheelers consists of Castrol Activ 4T. Castrol India Ltd was incorporated in the year 19...

Castrol India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   20,500
EPS - TTM () [*S] 6.99
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 29.65
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 25 Apr 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 3.43
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.31
P/B Ratio () [*S] 20.10
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Castrol India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 970.3 782.2 24.05
Other Income 16.4 35.9 -54.32
Total Income 986.7 818.1 20.61
Total Expenses 663.7 568.2 16.81
Operating Profit 323 249.9 29.25
Net Profit 196.7 151.3 30.01
Equity Capital 494.6 247.3 -
Castrol India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Pidilite Inds. 892.75 1.69 45780.22
Castrol India 207.25 1.49 20499.51
Godrej Inds. 537.40 -1.52 18072.76
Tata Chemicals 683.20 -0.56 17405.20
Aarti Inds. 1155.00 -0.80 9484.86
Castrol India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.00
Banks/FIs 0.45
FIIs 10.31
Insurance 10.64
Mutual Funds 5.55
Indian Public 17.56
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.37
Castrol India Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
16/09 Motilal Oswal Buy 440 PDF IconDetails
Castrol India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 3.14% 2.58% 0.03% -0.95%
1 Month 4.78% 5.50% -1.58% -0.91%
3 Month 2.32% 4.32% 1.59% 0.91%
6 Month 6.29% 5.52% 4.97% 4.27%
1 Year 1.97% 1.06% 16.62% 16.04%
3 Year -14.25% -16.34% 16.68% 18.30%

Castrol India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 203.55
207.25
Week Low/High 197.15
207.25
Month Low/High 187.65
207.25
YEAR Low/High 172.25
227.00
All TIME Low/High 1.02
272.00

