Castrol India Ltd.
|BSE: 500870
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: CASTROLIND
|ISIN Code: INE172A01027
|BSE LIVE 14:11 | 12 Mar
|207.25
|
3.05
(1.49%)
|
OPEN
206.00
|
HIGH
207.25
|
LOW
203.55
|NSE LIVE 13:56 | 12 Mar
|207.00
|
2.60
(1.27%)
|
OPEN
205.70
|
HIGH
207.25
|
LOW
203.60
|OPEN
|206.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|204.20
|VOLUME
|133068
|52-Week high
|226.90
|52-Week low
|172.25
|P/E
|29.65
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|20,500
|Buy Price
|207.05
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|207.25
|Sell Qty
|90.00
|OPEN
|205.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|204.40
|VOLUME
|2660298
|52-Week high
|226.40
|52-Week low
|171.50
|P/E
|29.65
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|20,500
|Buy Price
|206.90
|Buy Qty
|2900.00
|Sell Price
|207.00
|Sell Qty
|700.00
|OPEN
|206.00
|CLOSE
|204.20
|VOLUME
|133068
|52-Week high
|226.90
|52-Week low
|172.25
|P/E
|29.65
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|20,500
|Buy Price
|207.05
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|207.25
|Sell Qty
|90.00
|OPEN
|205.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|204.40
|VOLUME
|2660298
|52-Week high
|226.40
|52-Week low
|171.50
|P/E
|29.65
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|20499.51
|Buy Price
|206.90
|Buy Qty
|2900.00
|Sell Price
|207.00
|Sell Qty
|700.00
About Castrol India Ltd.
Castrol India Ltd is an India-based company engaged in lubricants business. The company is organized into two business segments namely Automotive and Non-Automotive. The company is also engaged in industrial lubricants and services business and marine and energy lubricants business. The company's brand for two-wheelers consists of Castrol Activ 4T. Castrol India Ltd was incorporated in the year 19...> More
Castrol India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|20,500
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|6.99
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|29.65
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|50.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|25 Apr 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|3.43
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|10.31
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|20.10
News
Announcement
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
-
Castrol India Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
-
Castrol India Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Castrol India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|970.3
|782.2
|24.05
|Other Income
|16.4
|35.9
|-54.32
|Total Income
|986.7
|818.1
|20.61
|Total Expenses
|663.7
|568.2
|16.81
|Operating Profit
|323
|249.9
|29.25
|Net Profit
|196.7
|151.3
|30.01
|Equity Capital
|494.6
|247.3
|-
Castrol India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Pidilite Inds.
|892.75
|1.69
|45780.22
|Castrol India
|207.25
|1.49
|20499.51
|Godrej Inds.
|537.40
|-1.52
|18072.76
|Tata Chemicals
|683.20
|-0.56
|17405.20
|Aarti Inds.
|1155.00
|-0.80
|9484.86
Castrol India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Castrol India Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|16/09
|Motilal Oswal
|Buy
|440
|Details
Castrol India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|3.14%
|2.58%
|0.03%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|4.78%
|5.50%
|-1.58%
|-0.91%
|3 Month
|2.32%
|4.32%
|1.59%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|6.29%
|5.52%
|4.97%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|1.97%
|1.06%
|16.62%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|-14.25%
|-16.34%
|16.68%
|18.30%
Castrol India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|203.55
|
|207.25
|Week Low/High
|197.15
|
|207.25
|Month Low/High
|187.65
|
|207.25
|YEAR Low/High
|172.25
|
|227.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.02
|
|272.00
Quick Links for Castrol India:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices