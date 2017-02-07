Sustainable Economic Development- The Road Ahead

For greater development of Uttarakhand, its resources should be put to maximum use while at the same time ensuring that they are not over-exploited and all societal goals are met, said the state’s Governor and noted administrator Dr K.K. Paul.

He was speaking as a chief guest in a panel discussion on “Sustainable – A Road Ahead” organized by Business Standard in association with the Industries Association of Uttarakhand. The discussion is part of Smart Business Initiative of Business Standard.

Paul said that Uttarakhand’s demographic assets needs to exploited to the best and the whole focus of all should be on creating on jobs for the youth of the state.

He regretted that despite having so many potential, Uttarakhand’s full strength hasn’t been exploited yet.

He said government should act as a facilitator for a meaningful industry-academician interface so that industry tells us what is their exact needs so that a perfect development model for the state could be developed.

“WE in Uttarakhand need our own local model of development and not something which has been imported from outside,” Paul said. He said the state needs to create an environment to attract small investors and small industries like SMEs.

The Governor said instead of looking at models outside, Uttarakhand can look at neighbouring Himachal Pradesh’s model of development as its topography is similar to the state.

He said policy makers and Governments should also look at developing the food processing sector in the state as it can help people living in the interior and hilly regions of the state as well.

Indu K. Pande, advisor to the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and former chief secretary of the state said that so far the state’s development has been rather unequal.

The state’s planning Board had identified the backward districts of the state and the difference between it and the other districts in terms of per capita income was huge, which was bound to lead to migration and it cannot be stopped.

He said technology which could be used at local levels could bridge this gap between have’s and have not’s.

Dr Rajendra Dobhal, director general of Uttarakhand Council of Science and Technology (UCOST) in his address said that industry in the state has to respect the importance of innovation and there should be proper structured industry-academia interaction.

Dr D.K. Naurial, Professor of Economics, in the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences in IIT Roorkee, in his address said that Uttarakhand needs to decide on the kind of model of it needs to adopt depending upon its land use and energy needs.

He said one good model of sustainable development to follow could be Sikkim, which has branded itself as an organic state quite successfully. He said there should be constant interaction between Uttarakhand and other hilly states to understand their models of development.

Pankaj Gupta, President of the in his address said that the state needs a beta model of development to ensure that its water, land and forests are all efficiently utilized.

The Programme concluded with vote of thanks by Rajiv Agarwal from the Industries Association of Uttarakhand.

