Home / Blueprint Defence Magazine / Reports / Experts urge strong defence base

Experts urge strong defence base

Dependence on critical foreign technologies constrains strategic choices

3 min read
Updated On: Mar 10 2026 | 6:20 AM IST
Mohammad Asif Khan
Defence experts highlighted India's dependence on imports of foreign weapons despite a greater push for indigenisation

Defence experts highlighted India’s dependence on imports of foreign weapons despite a greater push for indigenisation (Photos: Priyanka Parashar)

In a time of fragmented global order marked by great power rivalry and a growing multipolar world, strategic autonomy for a country will be defined by a robust defence industrial base, as dependence on imports limits strategic choices.
 
Deliberating on a topic that sits at the heart of India’s global ambitions: What does strategic autonomy truly mean in an era of fractured geopolitics? During a panel discussion at the recently-held Business Standard summit, BS Manthan 2026, defence experts highlighted India’s dependence on imports of foreign weapons despite a greater push for indigenisation.
 
“Technology is increasingly defining sovereignty and strategic autonomy,” said Lieutenant General Deependra Singh Hooda (retired), distinguished fellow at the Delhi Policy Group, who was one of the panellists at the event. He warned that dependence on  critical foreign technologies constrains strategic choices.
 
Besides Hooda, other panellists were Sujan Chinoy, director-general of the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses; and Rajinder Singh Bhatia, chairman of Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd, a defence subsidiary of Bharat Forge. Satarupa Bhattacharjya of Business Standard moderated the discussion.

Also Read

India needs to prioritise building own foundational AI models: Experts

 
Chinoy, a former ambassador, traced the idea of strategic autonomy to India’s foundational foreign principles.
 
“Strategic autonomy really means independence of decision making,” he said, noting that the concept has been around long before the Cold War era or even the time when India adopted non-alignment as a foreign policy tool.
 
Chinoy noted serious gaps in India’s defence production. Despite its success in indigenisation, India remains the largest importer of foreign weapons, he said.
 
Framing the debate more bluntly, Hooda said, “Strategic autonomy is a function of power.” 
 
He added that countries must be able to “resist coercion by great powers”, which requires military strength.
 
“India today is often ranked among the world’s top three or four militaries, with significant operational experience across high-altitude borders and the Indian Ocean region. Its nuclear capability provides critical leverage,” he added.
 
But power is relative. With China as India’s primary strategic competitor, Hooda called for a stronger defence industrial base, greater private sector participation and faster procurement cycles. 
 
He also pointed to low R&D spending that is roughly 0.65 per cent of GDP, and an imbalance between public and private investment in research.
 
Bhatia placed the debate in the context of India’s economic ambitions.
 
“India spends close to $80 billion on defence, which translates into 3.5 per cent, maybe 4 per cent of global defence expenditure. If we continue to grow at the current pace, by 2047, the projections are that this figure will rise to 10-16 per cent of global defence spending,” he said, adding that the military-industrial complex we are talking about today will have to be seven to eight times larger than it is now.
Premium ContentPremium ContentSubscription ExpiredSubscription Expired

Your access to Blueprint has ended. But the story is still unfolding.

No longer a subscriber? There’s a new reason to return.

Introducing Blueprint - A magazine on defence & geopolitics

Introducing Blueprint - A magazine on defence & geopolitics

Like what you read? There’s more in every issue of Blueprint

From military strategy to global diplomacy, Blueprint offers sharp, in-depth reportage on the world’s most consequential issues.

Exclusive pricing for Business Standard digital subscribers

Choose your plan

Exclusive Pricing

Choose your plan

58% off
₹6,000

Blueprint Digital

₹2,500

annual (digital-only)

₹208/Month

70% off
₹12,000

Blueprint Complete

₹3,500

annual (digital & print)

₹291/Month

41% off
₹6,000

Blueprint Digital

₹3,500

annual (digital-only)

₹291/Month

62% off
₹12,000

Blueprint Complete

₹4,500

annual (digital & print)

₹375/Month

Subscribe NowSubscribe NowRenew NowRenew Now

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Browse all Plans

Here's what's included:

  • Access to the latest issue of the Blueprint digital magazine

  • Online access to all the upcoming digital magazines along with past digital archives

  • * Delivery of all the upcoming print magazines at your home or office

  • Full access to Blueprint articles online

  • Business Standard digital subscription

  • 1-year unlimited complimentary digital access to The New York Times (News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter, The Athletic)

Written By :

Mohammad Asif Khan

Mohammad Asif Khan is a Senior Correspondent at Business Standard, where he covers defence, security, and strategic affairs.
First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 6:20 AM IST

In this article : BS ManthanDefence plan

Next Story