Experts urge strong defence base

I n a time of fragmented global order marked by great power rivalry and a growing multipolar world, strategic autonomy for a country will be defined by a robust defence industrial base, as dependence on imports limits strategic choices.

Deliberating on a topic that sits at the heart of India’s global ambitions: What does strategic autonomy truly mean in an era of fractured geopolitics? During a panel discussion at the recently-held Business Standard summit, BS Manthan 2026, defence experts highlighted India’s dependence on imports of foreign weapons despite a greater push for indigenisation.

“Technology is increasingly defining sovereignty and strategic autonomy,” said Lieutenant General Deependra Singh Hooda (retired), distinguished fellow at the Delhi Policy Group, who was one of the panellists at the event. He warned that dependence on critical foreign technologies constrains strategic choices.