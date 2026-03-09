India's private sector working on building Shahed-like kamikaze drones

The ongoing West Asia conflict has seen the growing role of one-way attack drones or “kamikaze drones” in modern warfare, with systems like Iran’s Shahed-136 demonstrating how low-cost drones can strike high-value military targets.

The drone, with its distinctive delta-wing design and rear-mounted propeller engine, carries an explosive warhead and is programmed to loiter over an area before crashing into the target.

These low-cost unmanned platforms have shown that they can destroy high-value assets such as radar installations and air defence systems deep inside enemy territory.

ALSO READ: What is LUCAS? The US-built version of Iranian drone used in Op Epic Fury The United States (US) military has also reportedly used long-range kamikaze drones in combat for the first time during Operation Epic Fury. The Low-Cost Unmanned Combat Attack System (LUCAS) is modelled on Iran’s Shahed — the same class of unmanned strike drone Tehran has exported, which Russia has used in Ukraine.

These drones were deployed as part of a coordinated US–Israel “pre-emptive strike” targeting Iranian military infrastructure as a cost-effective alternative to cruise missiles. Their ability to travel long distances, remain airborne while searching for targets and strike with precision has made them a key feature of modern conflict.

Indian private defence companies have also begun developing indigenous equivalents aimed at providing the armed forces with long-range strike drones of a similar class. Two such projects currently under development include Project KAL by Noida-based IG Defence and the Sheshnaag-150 by Bengaluru-based NewSpace Research & Technologies.

Kamikaze drones

Project KAL, an indigenous long-range kamikaze drone being developed by IG Defence, aims to provide India with a deep-strike capability through a one-way attack drone platform. According to a company release, the system is being designed as a long-range loitering munition capable of striking deep into hostile territory and strategic targets.

The drone is expected to have a range of up to around 1,000 kilometres (km) and an endurance of roughly three to five hours, allowing it to remain airborne while searching for targets before carrying out the final strike.

The drone is intended to target assets such as radar installations, command centres and logistical hubs. The project remains in early stages of development as the company is currently presenting the concept and potential capabilities as part of India’s growing unmanned combat ecosystem.

Major General R C Padhi (retired), senior vice-president at IG Defence, said unmanned systems are rapidly transforming modern warfare, with long-range strike drones combining reach, persistence and cost efficiency. As the security environment evolves, he said, it is increasingly important for countries to steadily build indigenous capabilities in this domain.

“With Project KAL, our objective is to develop a home-grown capability in this emerging category and contribute to India’s growing defence innovation ecosystem. Developing such technologies within the country will strengthen strategic autonomy while advancing the broader vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat in advanced defence manufacturing,” he added.

Another development is Sheshnaag-150, designed to operate as part of a coordinated drone swarm, where multiple unmanned systems can collaborate to attack enemy defences. The Sheshnaag series developed by Bengaluru-based NewSpace Research & Technologies has different variants, which can swarm from 20 km with the SN-20, 50 km with the SN-50, and the deep-strike SN-150 with a combat range of 1,000 km.

With a similar operational range and endurance as Project KAL, it can carry warheads of 25–40 kg and is capable of autonomously identifying, tracking and engaging enemy targets with minimal or no human intervention.

The initial tests of the Sheshnaag-150 have reportedly been completed, validating both the aircraft design and the swarm control systems developed by the company.

The emergence of platforms such as Project KAL and the Sheshnaag-150 reflects a shift in warfare, where loitering munitions are increasingly becoming a central component compared to missiles at a lower cost and deployed in large numbers.

These systems can play an important role in India's future operations along the borders, where long-range precision strike capabilities and persistent surveillance are critical.