On the mend or not

A fter a rocky last year, ties between India and the United States (US) finally seemed to have moved to a calmer place this year. So much so, the two were reportedly set to finalise a trade deal in the spring.

But then their trade talks stalled again at the end of last month, amid a lack of clarity on what US President Donald Trump would do with his India tariffs (he earlier announced lowering them from 50 per cent to 18 per cent) or, indeed, tariffs on other countries.

The US Supreme Court invalidated most Trump tariffs on February 20 in a ruling saying he had overstepped his presidential authority in imposing them on trading partners of the US. Trump, who called the ruling “unfortunate”, has since announced global tariffs through other ways.