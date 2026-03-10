Redefining aerial combat

I ndian armed forces are preparing for a battlespace where drones will be as integral as rifles and radio sets. The conflicts across the world have underscored how small surveillance drones, loitering munitions and coordinated swarms are reshaping tactics, logistics and even military-industrial priorities.

The shift is recalibrating from a limited fleet of high-value unmanned systems controlled at higher echelons to a soldier-centric deployment at the tactical edge. The concept was showcased as ‘Drone Shakti - Eagle on Arm’ during the Republic Day Parade this year on Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

Developed by the Indian Army’s Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers with the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) as a research and development partner, the concept is not built around a single platform, but around an entire operational philosophy, placing surveillance and strike drones directly in the hands of infantry units.