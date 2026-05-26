Open Intelligence: AI demands a rethink of human learning for digital age

Invoking the concept of “gambling”, the author argues that young people are losing “the happiest and most formative years of their lives in the gamble of examinations”. Must experience then be considered a barometer of learning, education, or intelligence, giving humans a distinctive edge? Can skills such as creative writing be taught? These are a few questions that the author makes the reader consider.

As it is with most small- or large-scale problems facing humanity, the future path for the human-AI nexus, too, is the middle one. The one involving their collective intelligence and shaping a collective future, which is a topic Mr Majumdar addresses in “The Tense Future of Intelligence”. The word play here won’t be lost on the seasoned reader. To speculate the future, one must inevitably turn to the past. The author does this, too, recollecting a time when people used to remember phone numbers by heart. Is it useful anymore? Maybe not. “The value of factual memory needs to be radically rethought in the digital age,” he notes.