Alembic Pharma receives USFDA approval for generic hypertension drug

Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Friday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic version of amlodipine and atorvastatin tablets, used to treat high blood pressure.

Press Trust of India
May 23 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

The final approval by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) of Amlodipine and Atorvastatin tablets of strengths 2.5 mg/10 mg, 2.5 mg/20 mg, 2.5 mg/40 mg, 5 mg/10 mg, 5 mg/20 mg, 5 mg/40 mg, 5 mg/80 mg, 10 mg/10 mg, 10 mg/20 mg, 10 mg/40 mg, and 10 mg/80 mg, the company said in a statement.

These are therapeutically equivalent to the reference-listed drug product, Caduet tablets of corresponding strengths of Pharmacia and Upjohn Co LLC, it added.

 

Alembic said it has a cumulative total of 223 ANDA approvals (199 final approvals and 24 tentative approvals) from the USFDA.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 23 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

