Home / Companies / News / Air India CEO Wilson received a raise days before Ahmedabad plane crash

Air India CEO Wilson received a raise days before Ahmedabad plane crash

Wilson's new salary stood at ₹27.75 crore as compared to the ₹18.98 crore he earned in 2023-24, marking a 46 per cent jump. He took charge as Air India's CEO in July 2022

Campbell Wilson
Campbell WilsonWilson’s new remunerative package indicates that 60 per cent of his current salary is linked to the airline’s performance, which has been facing some challenges ever since the Ahmedabad plane crash took place on June 12, 2025 | File image of Campbell Wilson
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 2:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Days before the Tata group-owned Air India witnessed one of its worst crashes on an Ahmedabad-to-Gatwick flight, which claimed the lives of over 270 people, its chief executive Campbell Wilson was offered a new salary.
 
Wilson’s new salary stood at ₹27.75 crore as compared to the ₹18.98 crore he earned in 2023-24, marking a 46 per cent jump, Mint reported. Wilson took charge as Air India’s CEO in July 2022 and was offered a salary of ₹21.50 crore.
 
According to the report, Wilson’s new remuneration package, which came into effect on April 1, 2025, includes a fixed salary of ₹11.1 crore, ₹8.32 crore in performance-linked bonuses, and ₹8.32 crore in long-term stock incentives. The new remuneration package for Wilson was approved by the Air India board on May 27, 2025.
 
In its filing, Air India said, “The remuneration of Wilson is commensurate with the remuneration of expatriates appointed at CEO/ MD levels of similar-sized multinationals, taking into consideration the responsibilities shouldered by him.”
 
It further said, “In addition to the transformation of the flagship airline, Wilson successfully steered the integration of subsidiary airlines, viz. Air India Express and AIX Connect into a single low-cost carrier, and the merger of Tata Sia Airlines (Vistara) with Air India.” 
 

Wilson’s pay tied to airline performance

 
Wilson’s new remunerative package indicates that 60 per cent of his current salary is linked to the airline’s performance, which has been facing some challenges ever since the Ahmedabad plane crash took place on June 12, 2025. Following the plane crash, which was one of the deadliest crashes India has seen in three decades, several other Air India flights witnessed technical snags and were either returned or had to make emergency landings. 
 
Following the Dreamliner crash, bookings for Air India declined by 20 per cent on domestic and international routes, while the average fares dropped by 8-15 per cent, news agency PTI reported, citing Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) President Ravi Gosain.
 

Wilson among top-paid airline CEOs 

A raise for Campbell Wilson came on the back of the company’s board recognising his efforts to uplift the airline and for managing a series of internal mergers, making his pay among the highest for top airline executives in India.
 
Domestic carrier IndiGo, owned by InterGlobe, paid its CEO Pieter Elbers ₹21.61 crore in 2024, according to the company’s filing. Elbers was given the charge of IndiGo in September 2022.
 
In 2024, Akasa Air’s founder and chief executive, Vinay Dubr, received ₹8.65 crore, and SpiceJet’s Chairman and Managing Director, Ajay Singh, received ₹5.4 crore. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Our most transformative project': Gautam Adani on Dharavi redevelopment

Skippi raises ₹12 crore in pre-Series A round, targets ₹100 crore valuation

Adani Group to invest $100 bn by 2030, targets 100 GW total power capacity

HCL to bid for critical mineral blocks with IOCL, GAIL, RITES: Official

Adani Group logs 7% FY25 growth, sets $20 bn capex target for 5 years

Topics :Akasa AirAir IndiaIndiGoSpiceJetBS Web Reportsahmedabad plane crash

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story