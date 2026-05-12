Amazon India expands health coverage for 90,000 delivery workers

Amazon India said it has expanded health and insurance benefits for nearly 90,000 delivery associates across its operations network in India. The benefits provide outpatient department (OPD) coverage for routine medical expenses, hospitalisation support for inpatient care, and compensation for temporary or permanent disabilities, ensuring both immediate medical needs and income loss due to injury are covered. These benefits will be rolled out to associates across all last-mile programmes. Mediclaim coverage will be increased up to Rs 1.5 lakh, OPD expenses of up to Rs 10,000 are now covered, and group personal accident coverage has been expanded up to Rs 10 lakh.

“We are also rolling out nationwide health camps offering free check-ups and preventive care,” said Salim Memon, director – operations, Amazon India. “These initiatives are part of our recent Rs 2,800 crore investment to further strengthen associate well-being and scale our operations infrastructure across the country.”

The wellness benefits cover associates and up to three family members annually, including unlimited multilingual virtual doctor consultations and two free in-person OPD visits per family each year. Additional support includes discounts on diagnostics, pharmacy, dental and eye care, along with tools that encourage preventive health and fitness.

Amazon has also organised nationwide health camps, in collaboration with a third-party insurer, to provide free health check-ups to tens of thousands of delivery associates. The medical camps provide essential health services including eye examinations, dental check-ups, BMI assessments, and general physician consultations. Delivery associates can access these services by presenting a government-issued identity proof at any of the camps set up at Amazon's last-mile delivery stations across India.