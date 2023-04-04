Downturn still nascent, it is time for caution, not expansion: Zoho founder

In an exclusive interaction with Business Standard, Sridhar Vembu say the trend of large-scale layoffs in Silicon Valley has now hit Indian shores

With the world yet to come to terms with the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), Signature Bank and Credit Suisse, Sridhar Vembu, founder and CEO of software-as-a-service (SaaS) major Zoho Corporation, believes that the current global downturn is still quite nascent, and that for the SaaS industry and Zoho, it is ‘time for caution and not expansion.’ In an exclusive interaction wit