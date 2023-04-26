Home / Companies / News / Essar to invest Rs 2,000 cr in Bengal's Raniganj brownfield CBM project

Essar to invest Rs 2,000 cr in Bengal's Raniganj brownfield CBM project

Essar Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Ltd (EOGEPL) will invest another Rs 2,000 crore in the next 18 to 24 months in its coal bed methane project in West Bengal's Raniganj, an official said

Kolkata
Essar to invest Rs 2,000 cr in Bengal's Raniganj brownfield CBM project

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 2:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Essar Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Ltd (EOGEPL) will invest another Rs 2,000 crore in the next 18 to 24 months in its coal bed methane project in West Bengal's Raniganj, an official said.

The company earlier had already invested Rs 5,000 crore in the Raniganj block in drilling 350 wells and producing nearly 0.9 million metric standard cubic metres (mmscd) of gas per day.

Chief executive officer (CEO) of EOGEPL, Pankaj Kalra, told PTI that another investment of Rs 2,000 crore will be made for drilling 200 more wells in the next 18 to 24 months.

"We are employing the latest technology in the existing wells to ramp up production from 0.9 mmscd to 1.3 mmscd which will be completed in a few months ", Kalra said.

Total CBM production from Ranigunj will touch around three mmscd when the additional wells become operational, Kalra added.

He said the company is currently contributing nearly 65 per cent to the country's total CBM production, which is likely to go up to 90 per cent post drilling of the additional wells.

Kalra also said two shale gas wells, another form of unconventional hydrocarbon, will also be drilled at Raniganj in 2023 as a pilot project following which a detailed appraisal will be done.

The company is currently contributing Rs 150 crore to the state exchequer annually which is likely to go up to Rs 300 crore once production of CBM from Raniganj is ramped up.

The official also said that being an unconventional form of energy, China and Australia are giving support to CBM production in those countries by subsidising the sector to bring in more investors.

He said CBM has the potential to displace 10 to 30 per cent of the annual requirement of LNG imports in the near term thus reducing import bills.

Also Read

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

CNG, piped gas prices to be cut but no clarity on deregulation: Analysts

Govt should scrap windfall profit tax on domestic crude oil: FICCI

Kirit Parikh panel may recommend price caps to help moderate CNG rates

Highest-ever quarterly revenue by Essar Oil in Q3 as CBM output doubles

Uber expands pre-booking 'Reserve' option to 6 more cities in India

Air India increases number of daily flights to Dubai from Delhi, Mumbai

Brookfield to invest $1 bn in Avaada Group to fund green hydrogen project

Sour note: Music labels press pause on reality TV song-and-dance routine

Google to unlock new experiences in Search and beyond: Sundar Pichai

Topics :EssarEssar Oil & GasInvestmentWest BengalCBM

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story