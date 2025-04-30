Home / Companies / News / Amazon India's 9th Prime Day returns this July with big deals, perks

Amazon India's 9th Prime Day returns this July with big deals, perks

The event promises some of the biggest deals of the summer across categories such as electronics, beauty products, kitchen essentials, and fashion for Prime members

Last year's Prime Day in India set new records, with the highest sales ever and more items sold than during any previous edition of the event.
Amazon India on Wednesday announced the return of its highly-awaited Prime Day event this July, which marks the 9th instalment of the shopping bonanza that offers substantial discounts on consumer goods.
 
The event promises some of the biggest deals of the summer across categories such as electronics, beauty products, kitchen essentials, and fashion for subscribers of Amazon's premium service 'Prime'.
 
"We are excited to announce that Amazon.in’s 9th Prime Day event is coming in July. Prime members can look forward to some of Amazon’s best deals of the summer during Prime Day 2025. We’re offering members discounts on some of the hottest brands, socially trending items, creator favorites, and Amazon-exclusive products to make this July’s event even more valuable for members," the company said in a statement.
 
As part of their subscription, Prime members will be able to take advantage of exclusive offers by Amazon sellers across all categories.
 
Currently, Prime members in India enjoy unlimited free same-day delivery on over a million products, next-day delivery on more than four million items, and ultra-fast four-hour delivery on more than 20,000 products.
 
"We know members love savings, so we are working hard to offer the best deals from both new & existing brands and sellers," the company said.

Participating countries in the event
 
Besides India, Prime Day 2025 will return to the following countries this year: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the US, and the UK.
 
Prime Day 2024
 
Last year’s Prime Day in India set new records, with the highest sales ever and more items sold than during any previous edition of the event.
 
During Prime Day 2024, independent small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India achieved record-breaking sales, with a more than 30 per cent year-on-year increase. SMBs — including women entrepreneurs, weavers, and artisans — sold over 1,600 units every minute, marking the highest participation across all editions.
 
In 2024, Amazon India also achieved a major milestone by delivering at its fastest speeds ever for Prime members, fulfilling over 41 crore orders with same-day or next-day delivery.
 
Globally, Prime members saved nearly $95 billion through fast and free delivery benefits, the company said. In India, members saved an average of over ₹3,300 on deliveries in the past year, more than double the cost of a yearly Prime membership.
