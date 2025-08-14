Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 10:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Infosys shares rise 2% on launching JV with Telstra; stock details here

Infosys shares rise 2% on launching JV with Telstra; stock details here

Infosys shares rose nearly 2 per cent after it announced a joint venture with Telstra, where it will invest around ₹1,300 crore

Infosys

Infosys share price today (Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Infosys rose nearly 2 per cent on Thursday after it announced a joint venture with Telstra, Australia's leading telecommunications and technology company. 
 
The IT giant's stock rose as much as 1.82 per cent during the day to ₹1,452.5 per share, the biggest intraday rise since July 15 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 1.6 per cent higher at ₹1,450 apiece, compared to a 0.02 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:05 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the second straight session and currently trade at over 2.5 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 23.36 per cent this year, compared to a 4.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Infosys has a total market capitalisation of ₹6.02 trillion.   Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here
 

Infosys sets up JV with Telstra

Infosys will acquire 75 per cent of the shareholding in the Versent group, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Telstra group, that delivers cloud and digital transformation. Infosys is investing Australian dollar 233.25 million (around ₹1,300 crore) in the JV.
 
The IT services major will have operational control, while Telstra will continue to retain the remaining 25 per cent minority stake in the Versent group.

Also Read

Muthoot Finance

Muthoot Fin hits record high after posting Q1 results; check key details

MSE, Metropolitan Stock Exchange

All Time Plastics IPO listing: Stock debuts at 14% premium; quick overview

equity market, stocks, share market

Stocks to Watch today, Aug 14: JSW Cement, BPCL, Infosys, ICICI Bank, ABFRL

Tata Group's hospitality arm and Taj Hotels' parent company Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday set a target to grow consolidated revenue 2x to Rs 15,000 crore and double the portfolio of hotels to over 700 by 2030.

Explained: Why brokerages are bullish on this Tata group-owned hotel stock

Stock market

This smallcap company stock zooms 8%, hits record high on ₹701-cr deal win

 
The formation of the JV will accelerate Infosys’ strategy to help clients navigate their AI journey, and this collaboration will propel AI-enabled cloud and digital solutions for Australian businesses, the company said.
 
Salil Parekh, chief executive officer (CEO), Infosys, said: “We are excited to bring Infosys Topaz to enable transformative AI-first capabilities to complement Versent Group's cloud-first digital foundation. Expanding our trusted collaboration with Telstra, with whom we share a valued relationship, unveils a new opportunity to further accelerate the innovation agenda for enterprises across the region.” 

Nomura on Infosys-Telstra JV

The deal strengthens Infosys's partnership with Telstra, which is a key account for the company in its telecommunications vertical, analysts at Nomura said. 
 
In the past two years, Infosys has announced key deals with Telstra. The collaboration should help strengthen Infosys's business presence in Australia and help it target more private and government customers in the country, the report said. The brokerage retained its 'Buy' rating with a target price of ₹1,880 per share.  

Infosys Q1 results

The net profit of Bengaluru-based company came in at ₹6,921 crore, marking a sequential decline of 1.6 per cent. The top line grew 3.3 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis to ₹42,279 crore. Both the numbers beat Bloomberg estimates, where analysts had estimated a net profit of ₹6,778 crore and revenue of ₹41,724 crore.
 
The second-largest software-services provider raised the lower end of its guidance to 1 per cent from nil growth it had guided a quarter earlier. A quarter of strong deal wins worth $3.8 billion helped the company raise the guidance at the lower end, Chief Financial Officer Jayesh Sanghrajka said.
 

More From This Section

JSW Cement

JSW Cement shares make positive D-Street debut, list at 4% premium

ONGC, OIL SECTOR, CRUDE OIL

Mixed signals after ONGC Q1 nos; what's the best move for investors now?premium

Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty swing; JSW Cement, All Time Plastics list at premium

auto component industry, Kinetic Engineering, SAMIL, Samvardhana Motherson, localisation, trade tariffs, global trade, India auto exports, OEMs, auto components, electric vehicle components, automotive industry India, FY25, FY26, ICRA auto sector, di

What are brokerages saying about this auto components maker post Q1 show?premium

Apollo Hospitals has been investing big in infrastructure and bringing in advanced technologies such as Proton Therapy for cancer treatment, which has resulted in a higher debt

Apollo Hospitals Q1: Analysts up targets, share outlook; buy, sell or hold?premium

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Infosys Nifty IT IT service S&P BSE Sensex Markets Sensex Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon