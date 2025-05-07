Jio adds 2.1 mn mobile users in March; Airtel gains 1.2 mn: Trai data

Reliance Jio cemented its lead in Indian telecom market adding 2.1 million wireless subscribers in March, while Bharti Airtel's monthly gains were at 1.2 million users, according to data released by telecom regulator Trai on Wednesday.

Vodafone Idea lost 541,000 mobile users from its network, and its subscriber base shrunk to 205.3 million users.

As per the data, Jio's addition of 2.1 million wireless users during the month pushed up its subscriber count to 469.7 million.

For Bharti Airtel, the mobile base expanded to 389.8 million, with addition of 1.25 million users in March.

"Total wireless (mobile+5G-FWA) subscribers increased from 1,160.33 million at the end of February-25 to 1,163.76 million at the end of March-25, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.28 per cent. Total wireless subscription in urban areas decreased from 634 million on February-25 to 632.57 million on March-25 and the subscription in rural areas increased from 526.33 million to 531.18 million during the same period," Trai said in its monthly subscriber data report.

The urban mobile subscriptions fell 0.26 per cent while rural wireless count was up 0.92 per cent.

"Wireline subscribers increased from 36.91 million at the end of February-25 to 37.04 million at the end of March-25," Trai release said pegging the monthly rate of growth at 0.37 per cent.

The overall wireline tele-density in India remained same at 2.62 per cent at the end of March 2025.