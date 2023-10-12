JLR reports best-ever H1 performance, sales grow two-fold to 2,356 units

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India on Thursday reported its highest-ever performance in the first half of this fiscal with sales of 2,356 units.

The automaker had retailed around 1,194 units in the April-September period of the last financial year.

The strong half-yearly growth was driven by record sales in both quarters, with Q2 witnessing a 108 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth and retails of 1,308 units, JLR India said in a statement.

The company had previously reported a 102 per cent sales growth in Q1, compared to the same period last year, it added.

"The consistent growth in our order book exemplifies the growing strength of our brand and products in the hearts of Indian consumers," JLR India Managing Director Rajan Amba stated.

The company would continue to introduce new products that are best suited to meet the discerning needs of customers and invest in strengthening brand desire and client experience, he added.

The order book in FY24 has seen consistent growth, with the first half closing order book higher by 90 per cent, as compared with the same period last year, the company said.

Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender continue to witness strong demand contributing to 72 per cent of the total order book, it added.

The current total order book covers for more than eight months of sales, JLR India stated.

Defender was the best-selling model with sales of 1,000 units in the first half of this fiscal, it added.

Besides, the company said its certified pre-owned business grew by 83 per cent in the first half of FY24.