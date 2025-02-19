Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Matel teams up with Honda Power Pack for swappable EV battery solutions

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 2:59 PM IST
Matel Motion & Energy Solutions on Wednesday said it has partnered with Honda Power Pack Energy India to integrate its ePowertrain with the latter's swappable battery solution.

This collaboration aims to provide electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers with swappable battery solutions, Matel Motion & Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd (Matel) said in a statement.

"This initiative will play a crucial role in driving EV adoption across India by providing a practical and cost-effective solution for vehicle manufacturers and users alike," Matel Co-founder and Director of Business Development & Partnerships, Netaji Patro said.

The introduction of swappable battery technology addresses challenges of range limitations and lengthy charging time, particularly in the commercial segment where operational downtime translates to lost revenue, by enabling users to exchange depleted batteries for fully charged units at designated swapping stations in minutes.

Honda's swappable battery, backed by extensive expertise in lithium-ion battery development and deployment in the automotive sector, ensures reliability, safety, and durability, the statement said.

Honda Power Pack Energy India Pvt Ltd (HEID) currently operates in Bangalore and has plans to expand to Delhi and Mumbai, further strengthening EV infrastructure in India.

"Our service is particularly beneficial for B2B customers with high daily usage. Increasing battery capacity or adopting quick-charging solutions often leads to higher vehicle costs and battery replacement expenses over time. Our solution mitigates these challenges, ensuring long-term safety and reliability," Honda Power Pack Energy India Vice President, Tomohide Haraguchi said.

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

