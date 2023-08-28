Mukesh Ambani sets succession plan in motion for Reliance Industries Ltd

On Monday, Mukesh Ambani's children - Isha, Akash and Anant, were appointed to the board of Reliance Industries Ltd, in what is seen as a clear path for succession planning at India's most valuable company.

The board of the energy-to-technology conglomerate met ahead of the company's annual general meeting (AGM) to approve the appointment of twins Isha and Akash, as well as Anant, as the "non-executive directors of the company," the firm said in a stock exchange filing.

Last year, the 66-year-old tycoon made way for his first-born, Akash Ambani, to become the chairman of India's largest mobile firm, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.

Ambani, however, continued to be the chairman of Jio Platforms, the firm that holds Reliance Jio Infocomm.

Akash's twin sister, Isha, 31, was identified for Reliance's retail arm and the youngest sibling, Anant, for the new energy business.





"Nita Ambani to step down from the board - to continue as chairperson of Reliance Foundation," the filing read.

At the 46th annual general meeting of the company, Ambani announced that the company will launch its Jio AirFiber on September 19 this year. He also said that the company is adding one 5G cell every 10 seconds and will have over one million subscribers by December this year.

Ambani also said, "Reliance added 260,000 direct jobs in India across all its business last year. Its total number of employees stands at 390,000."

(With agency inputs)