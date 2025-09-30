New India Assurance ordered to pay ₹2,379 crore by tax authority

New India Assurance, India's largest state-backed general insurer, has been ordered to pay 23.79 billion rupees by the local tax authority over alleged past dues, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The order comes after the state-owned insurer was accused of having failed to pay taxes on premiums it received in its co-insurance business and on the commissions earned on the reinsurance premium ceded, as per the filing.

The Mumbai-based NIA said that it will appeal the order, as coinsurance premium and reinsurance commission transactions were declared as non-taxable by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, India's central tax authority, in 2024.