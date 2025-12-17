Bhavish Aggarwal offloads another block of Ola Electric shares for ₹142 cr

Ola Electric founder-promoter Bhavish Aggarwal on Wednesday offloaded a nearly one per cent equity stake in the company through open market transactions for ₹142.3 crore as part of a "one-time, limited monetisation of a small portion" of the promoter stake it announced on Tuesday, Moneycontrol reported.

In a BSE filing on Tuesday, the company said the monetisation is being undertaken to fully repay a promoter-level loan of ₹260 crore.

What did the latest share sale involve?

As per data from the National Stock Exchange, cited by Moneycontrol, Aggarwal offloaded 4.19 crore shares, or 1 per cent of Ola Electric, on Wednesday for ₹142.3 crore, with the shares sold at an average price of ₹33.96 apiece. A day earlier, he had sold 2.62 crore shares — equivalent to a 0.59 per cent stake — for ₹91.87 crore at a price of ₹34.99 per share.