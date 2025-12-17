Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 02:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ola Electric plunges 11% in 2 days, stock nears record low; here's why

Ola Electric plunges 11% in 2 days, stock nears record low; here's why

Ola Electric founder-promoter Bhavish Aggarwal undertook a one-time, limited monetisation of a small portion of his personal stake to fully repay a promoter level loan amounting to ₹260 crore.

Ola Electric Mobility, Electric Vehicles, Auto industry, automobile manufacturer

Ola Electric Share

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ola Electric Mobility share price today

 
Shares of Ola Electric Mobility (Ola Electric) continued to remain under pressure, falling 3 per cent to ₹33.30 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), in Wednesday’s intra-day deal.
 
In the past two trading days, the stock price of the India's leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer has slipped 11 per cent after Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and promoter of Ola Electric, partially monetised his personal shareholding to completely settle a promoter-level loan of ₹260 crore. 
 
The stock was trading close to its all-time low level of ₹33.20, touched on December 9, 2025. It has more-than-halved or tanked 53 per cent from its September 2025 high of ₹71.24 on the BSE. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹100.40 on December 17, 2024. 
 
 

Bhavish Aggarwal monetises Ola Electric stake

 
Ola Electric's founder Bhavish Aggarwal has undertaken a limited monetisation of his personal shareholding to fully release all promoter-level share pledges totalling ₹260 crore.

The transaction is being executed entirely at the promoter’s personal level and would have no impact on Ola Electric’s operations, governance, or strategic direction. The company’s focus remains firmly on building a globally competitive, India-first electric mobility and clean energy company, Ola Electric said in a statement.
 
According to NSE bulk deal data, on December 16, 2025, Bhavish Aggarwal sold 26.26 million equity shares of Ola Electric worth ₹92 crore. The names of the buyers were not ascertained immediately.
 
Ola Electric founder-promoter Bhavish Aggarwal has undertaken a one-time, limited monetisation of a small portion of his personal stake to fully repay a promoter-level loan amounting to ₹260 crore. With this, all of the previously pledged 3.93 per cent shares will be released, removing a critical overhang, the company said in statement. 
 
“Post the transaction, the promoter group would continue to hold approximately 34 per cent in Ola Electric, among the highest across new-age listed companies,” said the company in a statement. “There is no dilution of promoter control or change in the long-term conviction.”
 
The company said this action is taken to eliminate all promoter pledges, which can introduce avoidable risk and volatility. The firm said it is part of the founder’s conviction that Ola Electric should operate with zero pledge overhang, and he should fully unwind the leverage.
 

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

