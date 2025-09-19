RBI grants PhonePe final approval to operate as payment aggregator

Fintech major PhonePe has received final approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as an online payment aggregator.

The approval comes more than two years after the Bengaluru-based company first secured in-principle clearance from the banking regulator.

Other companies that have received the licence this year include Pine Labs Online, Easebuzz, BharatPe, and PayU, among others.

“We believe that this development positions the company to serve a broader spectrum of enterprises seeking reliable and secure payment processing solutions,” PhonePe said in a statement.

With this, the company joins a list of over 50 firms that have obtained a full licence from the RBI.