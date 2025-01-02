Royal Enfield reports 25% rise in total sales at 79,466 units in Dec 2024

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Exports jumped 90 per cent at 11,575 units last month, as compared to 6,096 units in December 2023

Royal Enfield
Mid-size motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Thursday reported a 25 per cent rise in total sales. Image: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 2:49 PM IST
Mid-size motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Thursday reported a 25 per cent rise in total sales at 79,466 units in December 2024, as compared to 63,387 units sold in the same month a year ago.

Domestic sales were at 67,891 units, as against 57,291 units in December 2023, up 19 per cent, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Similarly, exports jumped 90 per cent at 11,575 units last month, as compared to 6,096 units in December 2023.

"As we gear up for 2025, we are looking forward to sustaining our growth momentum and continue inspiring our riding community across the globe with 'Pure Motorcycling' initiatives across the board," Royal Enfield CEO, B Govindarajan said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

