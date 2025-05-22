SAIL's Bhilai plant installs new system to cut emissions, boost efficiency

The system will use coke oven gas, which has “significant calorific value”, as an auxiliary fuel in producing sinter, a mass of fine iron ore dust and other materials fused together as part of steelmaking.

According to the BSP officials, injecting COG into a sinter bed reduces around 2 kg of coke per tonne of sinter produced. It improves sinter quality and cuts carbon emissions by an estimated 12,700 tonnes annually. It improves fuel efficiency and saves money.

Safety and monitoring systems have been deployed for safe and efficient COG operations, said BSP officials. These include gas detectors, surveillance cameras and real-time monitoring systems for flow and pressure parameters across the COG injection network.

“The [COG] project was taken up under the guidance of Anup Kumar Dutta, chief general manager (CGM) in charge of sinter plants, and led by R D Sharma, GM (Operations), said the statement. The entire project was executed in-house by dedicated mechanical, electrical and instrumentation teams under the overall coordination and guidance of Sajeev Varghese, CGM (SP-3).

The Chhattisgarh unit of SAIL is undertaking various projects to reduce carbon emissions, conserve energy, and promote renewable energy, they said. BSP has collaborated with SMS Group to develop processes for decarbonising steelmaking and producing green steel.