Home / Companies / News / SJVN gets govt approval to form JVs for 8778 MW hydro, renewable projects

SJVN gets govt approval to form JVs for 8778 MW hydro, renewable projects

SJVN will be the leading partner in three joint venture companies, whereas SJVN's wholly-owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Ltd (SGEL) will be the leading partner in the fourth JV

The company has emerged as a major public sector power entity in the Indian power scenario. The project portfolio of the SJVN is more than 56,000 MW, with a presence in Pan India and Nepal.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 9:11 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

State-owned power producer SJVN Ltd on Monday said it has received the finance ministry's permission to form four joint venture firms for the development of hydro and renewable projects with a total capacity of 8,778 MW in India and Nepal.

SJVN will be the leading partner in three joint venture companies, whereas SJVN's wholly-owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Ltd (SGEL) will be the leading partner in the fourth JV, a company statement said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to the statement, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), Ministry of Finance, Government of India has agreed to the proposal of SJVN and Ministry of Power to form four joint venture (JV) companies for the development of Hydro and Renewable Projects in India and Nepal.

SJVN will form a JV with Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd to develop 5,000 MW Renewable Energy Projects.

Another JV will be formed between SJVN, Government of Arunachal Pradesh and Navyuga Engineering Company Ltd.

The JV will execute the development of the 1,878 MW Oju Hydro Electric Project in Arunachal Pradesh.

In the third JV, SJVN will be collaborating with Nepal Electricity Authority and GMR Energy Limited for the implementation of 900 MW Upper Karnali Hydro Electric Project in Nepal. In this JV, SJVN & GMR will have an equal equity partnership.

The wholly-owned subsidiary of SJVN, SGEL will be forming a JV with Assam Power Development Company Ltd.

The JV will be for developing 1,000 MW RE Projects in the state of Assam.

SJVN has expanded and diversified in Hydro, Thermal, Solar and Wind Energy, Power Transmission and Power Trading.

The company has emerged as a major public sector power entity in the Indian power scenario. The project portfolio of the SJVN is more than 56,000 MW, with a presence in Pan India and Nepal.

Also Read

Mountains to Multan: A look at Nepal's journey to their first-ever Asia Cup

Asia Cup today's match: PAK vs NEP playing 11, toss result, live streaming

Arunachal inks MoA with 3 Central govt PSUs, allots 12 hydropower projects

SJVN to develop 5 hydro projects of 5,097 MW in Arunachal Pradesh

SJVN CMD reviews hydro projects in Himachal, Uttarakhand amid deluge

Met winter's record peak power demand of 1,631 MW: Tata Power-DDL

Eicher Motors gets Rs 130 cr tax demand notices, company to challenge

TVS Motor Company posts 25% jump in sales at 301,898 units in Dec

Power Grid Corp bags transmission project for Rajasthan's 20 GW energy zone

Strong visibility over growth, costs drive up CIL stock to record high

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SJVNSJVN LtdFinance MinistryHydro power projectsenergy departmentArunachal PradeshNepalPower Sector

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 9:10 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story