Sunil Mathur to take over as new chairman of Siemens Energy India

Siemens Energy India has appointed a new board of directors as the company transitions into an independent entity following its demerger from the German conglomerate Siemens Limited, the company said in a press statement.

Sunil Mathur, managing director and chief executive officer of Siemens Limited, has been named chairman of Siemens Energy India. Guilherme Mendonca, who previously headed Siemens Limited’s energy business, takes over as managing director and chief executive officer, while Harish Shekar, former finance head of the same unit, assumes the role of executive director and chief financial officer.

The board also includes independent directors Ketan Dalal, founder of tax structuring firm Katalyst Advisors; Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, a retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer; and Swati Salgaocar, director at Vimson Group, according to the statement. Non-executive non-independent directors include Karl-Heinz Seibert, Juergen Wagner and Tim Holt, all of Siemens AG.

Ketan Thaker, who had served as a non-executive non-independent director of the company since February 2024, has stepped down effective April 1, 2025, the company said.

The demerger, which became effective on March 25, 2025, received all necessary approvals. Siemens Energy India is expected to be listed later in the year.

“With their leadership, I am confident that we will continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers and shareholders, driving forward the energy transition in India,” said Mathur.

Siemens Energy India aims to be a leading energy technology firm, offering solutions spanning power generation, transmission and storage, according to the statement. Its portfolio includes gas and steam turbines, hydrogen-based hybrid power plants, generators and transformers.