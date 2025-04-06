IPL 2025 SRH vs GT: Hyderabad pitch report and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium stats

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Gujarat Titans (GT) at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad, on Sunday, April 6, at 7:30 pm IST in match number 19 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: SRH vs GT playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming SRH, reeling from three consecutive losses, must reassess their ultra-aggressive batting strategy as they face a confident Gujarat Titans side. Despite a record-breaking start, SRH's batting has faltered, and their bowling unit—led by Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa—has leaked runs. Only youngster Zeeshan Ansari has shown promise. Titans, fresh off a win, boast a strong batting line-up featuring Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler. However, they will miss pacer Kagiso Rabada, with Gerald Coetzee or Glenn Phillips likely replacements. Titans’ superior bowling attack, including Rashid Khan and R Sai Kishore, puts them in a stronger position for Sunday’s clash.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad: Pitch report for SRH vs GT IPL 2025

The pitch at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is set to favour the batters, with a flat surface that promises ideal conditions for scoring runs. Expect a high-scoring encounter, as chasing targets should be relatively easier on this wicket. Opting to bowl first might prove to be the smarter strategy given the conditions.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad: IPL T20 stats

Recent match at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium

The last IPL game at Hyderabad was match number 7 of IPL 2025 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants. In the match, SRH, after being invited to bat first by LSG, put a total of 190 for 9 on the board. Travis Head was the top scorer for the Orange Army with his 47-run innings. In reply, LSG, with the help of half-centuries from Nicholas Pooran (70) and Mitchell Marsh (52), chased down the total in just 16.1 overs with five wickets to spare. This was also LSG’s first win of the season.

Other key stats for Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Total matches played: 80

Batting 1st wins: 35

Batting 2nd wins: 44

No result: 1

Team records:

Highest total: 286/6 – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals (2025)

Lowest total: 80 all out – Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (2013)

Highest run-chase: 217/7 – Rajasthan Royals vs Deccan Chargers (2008)

Lowest total defended: 126/6 – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Pune Warriors (2013)

Average 1st innings score: 163

Batting records

Highest individual score: David Warner – 126 (59 balls) vs KKR (2017)

Most runs: David Warner (SRH/DC) – 1,623 runs in 32 innings

Most fifties: David Warner – 15 fifties

Most hundreds: David Warner – 3 centuries

Total fifties: 110

Total hundreds: 10

Total sixes: 907

Most sixes: David Warner – 72 sixes

Total fours: 2,121

Most fours: Shikhar Dhawan (SRH/DC) – 166 fours in 47 innings

Bowling records