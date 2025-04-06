IPL 2025 SRH vs GT: Hyderabad pitch report and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium stats

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Gujarat Titans (GT) at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad, on Sunday, April 6, at 7:30 pm IST in match number 19 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.
SRH, reeling from three consecutive losses, must reassess their ultra-aggressive batting strategy as they face a confident Gujarat Titans side. Despite a record-breaking start, SRH's batting has faltered, and their bowling unit—led by Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa—has leaked runs. Only youngster Zeeshan Ansari has shown promise. Titans, fresh off a win, boast a strong batting line-up featuring Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler. However, they will miss pacer Kagiso Rabada, with Gerald Coetzee or Glenn Phillips likely replacements. Titans’ superior bowling attack, including Rashid Khan and R Sai Kishore, puts them in a stronger position for Sunday’s clash.
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad: Pitch report for SRH vs GT IPL 2025
The pitch at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is set to favour the batters, with a flat surface that promises ideal conditions for scoring runs. Expect a high-scoring encounter, as chasing targets should be relatively easier on this wicket. Opting to bowl first might prove to be the smarter strategy given the conditions.
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad: IPL T20 stats
Recent match at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium
The last IPL game at Hyderabad was match number 7 of IPL 2025 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants. In the match, SRH, after being invited to bat first by LSG, put a total of 190 for 9 on the board. Travis Head was the top scorer for the Orange Army with his 47-run innings. In reply, LSG, with the help of half-centuries from Nicholas Pooran (70) and Mitchell Marsh (52), chased down the total in just 16.1 overs with five wickets to spare. This was also LSG’s first win of the season.
Other key stats for Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad