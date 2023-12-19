Home / Companies / News / Varun Beverages Ltd to acquire The Beverage Company for Rs 1,320 cr

Varun Beverages Ltd to acquire The Beverage Company for Rs 1,320 cr

Varun Beverages Limited said that the indicative time period for the completion of the acquisition is on or before July 31, 2024

Varun Beverages
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 5:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Varun Beverages Limited will acquire South Africa-based The Beverage Company and its wholly-owned subsidiaries (Bevco) in a deal at an enterprise value of Rs 1,320 crore, the company said on Tuesday in a BSE filing.

The press release stated that Bevco is engaged in the business of manufacturing and distributing licenced (PepsiCo Inc.) / own-branded non-alcoholic beverages in South Africa. It has franchise rights from PepsiCo Inc. in South Africa, Lesotho, and Eswatini. It also has distribution rights for Namibia, and Botswana.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The press release said that the acquisition will enable Varun Beverages, which manufactures and distributes non-alcoholic beverages, to expand its geographical footprint in Africa. It further stated that the indicative period for the completion of the acquisition is on or before July 31, 2024.

The company said that, with an option to accept minority co-investment from large equity funds, it intends to hold 100 per cent of the equity share capital of Bevco and its subsidiaries.

The wholly-owned subsidiaries under Bevco include an operating company named Little Green Beverages Proprietary Limited and various in-operative dormant companies such as The Beverage Company BIDCO Proprietary Limited, Old Little Green Beverages Proprietary Limited, Little Green Beverages Bloemfontein Proprietary Limited, among others.

Earlier this month, Varun Beverages was termed the best performer over the past year in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) space, delivering a return of 60 per cent. The revenue growth of the company was led by volume growth of 15.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at 220 million cases and improved realisations, which edged up by 5 per cent to Rs 176 a case.

The company also plans to set up three greenfield plants in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha in CY24 and hopes to start operations in these units to cater to the peak summer season of 2024. 

Also Read

Varun Beverages Q2 results: Net profit rises 26.2% YoY, revenue up 13.5%

PepsiCo India introduces Pepsi Black bottles made of 100% recycled plastic

PepsiCo India joins ONDC Network to expand retail reach: Ahmed ElSheikh

PepsiCo India to invest Rs 778 cr for new manufacturing plant in Assam

Double-digit volume growth in beverages category in India: PepsiCo

ONDC, Meta partner to empower small biz, upskill 500k MSMEs in next 2 yrs

Up & down the job rollercoaster: Highs for aviation & pharma, lows for IT

Proptech startup HouseEazy raises $1 million from investors as seed funding

Thai acquisition offers additional growth engine for Devyani International

Jubilant FoodWorks appoints Suman Hegde as exec VP, chief financial officer

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Varun Beverages sharesVarun BeveragesMarketsPepsiCoPepsico IndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story