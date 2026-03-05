Healthcare's pricing opacity demands regulation: Star Health MD & CEO

In 2025-26, we expect to close the year with almost ₹20,000 crore in top-line revenue. We believe our bottom line will also improve over last year. We had set an aspirational target of doubling our top line to ₹30,000 crore and trebling our profits to ₹2,500 crore under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) measures. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India has recently issued a draft circular on IFRS implementation from April 1, which we welcome. It’s a step in the right direction. We are on track to reach our goals.